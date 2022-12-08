‘Twas the Menu Before Christmas...

Your family may serve a traditional Christmas Day dinner of turkey or ham with all the fixings, but what about Christmas Eve?
The night before Christmas is often busy with parties and preparation for the main event but it’s still deserving of a special meal all on its own – one that can be put together much more quickly than that new toy you still need to assemble before it goes under the tree!
For many years, I made these delicious spinach-stuffed pasta shells for Christmas Eve dinner. They became my go-to because they were something everyone would eat, and they could be made in advance, refrigerated, and popped quickly into the oven when it was time to eat.
Often, I would add spicy or sweet Italian sausage links to the baking dish as well, to cook alongside the shells. Served with garlicky breadsticks and a quick side salad, these shells work marvelously for a busy family on Christmas Eve with Italian flavors that don’t compete with traditional Christmas Day fare.
The second recipe, a beef tenderloin with a mushroom and white wine sauce, can also hold its own as an elegant Christmas Eve meal that brings the flavor. It can also be made by substituting chicken broth for the white wine, if preferred.
Served with roasted or mashed potatoes and a vegetable like green beans or Brussels sprouts, it will impress even the pickiest of family members. Although it’s a definite crowd-pleaser, I’d classify the tenderloin as an entrée that’s perhaps better-suited for a family that’s aged beyond the Christmas Eve frantic-toy-assembly years.
Or, one that can be enjoyed by the adults with a glass of wine later in the evening, once the little ones are all snuggled in bed awaiting Santa’s arrival and every toy has been wrapped and topped with a pretty red bow.
Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Adapted from forkknifeswoon.com
Ingredients:
16 jumbo pasta shells (Cook a couple of extra shells to allow for breaking.)
1 1/2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
4 cups (packed) fresh spinach leaves, roughly chopped
12 oz. ricotta cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, plus more for baking
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
1 large egg
1 tbsp. fresh basil, finely chopped
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 1/4 cups marinara sauce
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook pasta shells al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. When oil begins to shimmer, add garlic and cook until it begins to brown, about a minute or two. Add spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until leaves begin to wilt but are still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes, until size is reduced by half. Remove from heat and let cool. In mixing bowl, stir together cooled spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, basil, salt, and pepper until thoroughly combined. Pour 1/2 cup of marinara sauce into bottom of shallow baking dish. Stuff each pasta shell with generous amount of mixture and place in dish. Cover with remaining sauce and bake covered with aluminum foil for 25 minutes. Remove foil, add sprinkle of mozzarella, if desired, and continue baking until the top begins to brown and the sauce begins to bubble, another 10-15 minutes. Serve warm, dusted with Parmesan.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms
and White Wine Cream Sauce
Adapted from halfbakedharvest.com
Ingredients:
1 4-or-5-pound whole beef tenderloin, trimmed of fat
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 cup peppercorns, crushed, or fresh black pepper
Kosher salt
16 ounces cremini
mushrooms, halved
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
4 tbsp. salted butter
White Wine Cream Sauce
1/2 cup white wine or
chicken broth
2 tbsp. salted butter
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
2 cups heavy cream
or whole milk
1/3 cup grated
Parmesan cheese
Kosher salt and pepper
Instructions:
Allow beef to come to room temperature for at least 1 hour. Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Rub beef with mustard and season generously with peppercorns and salt. In large oven-safe skillet, toss mushrooms with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place beef on top of mushrooms and insert a meat thermometer. Add butter to top of beef. Transfer skillet to oven and roast until beef registers 120 to 125 degrees F for medium-rare/rare, about 25-40 minutes, depending on size of roast. Remove beef and mushrooms from skillet to serving plate and cover with foil. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, make cream sauce by placing same skillet used to roast beef over high heat. Add wine (or broth) and scrape up any browned bits off pan. Simmer 3-5 minutes or until wine has reduced by about 1/3 to 1/2. Add butter and thyme and continue cooking another 2 minutes until butter has melted into sauce. Slowly pour in cream or milk and bring sauce to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly. Remove from heat and stir in the Parmesan. Season sauce with salt and pepper. Slice the beef and serve with warm cream sauce and roasted mushrooms.
