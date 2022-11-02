There’s a Leek in My Soup

Leeks are a vegetable that I had very little experience with preparing and cooking until I joined my CSA several years ago. The first time I saw one felt slightly intimidating, almost as much so as being introduced to the wild world of kohlrabi.
What was I supposed to do with this big leafy thing? So, I got to sleuthing and learned a few things about leeks. They are a member of the allium family and related to onions, garlic, chives, and shallots. Long and white with green leafy tops, they look like a large scallion with roots on the bottom.
Leeks have a sweet and mild oniony flavor, making them a perfect flavor addition for many dishes, but fresh leeks can also be grilled or roasted on their own. Raw leeks can make a nice ingredient in salads. They’re a very versatile ingredient, at their peak in the fall and spring.
Leeks work well in chicken and ham dishes, as well as recipes that include cheese or cream. They pair beautifully with both cauliflower and cabbage, and herbs like basil, parsley, sage, and thyme (this recipe includes thyme as well as cream).
The following potato leek soup is a delicious preparation that incorporates four large leeks. Chop off the roots and the green leafy tops (these can be saved in the freezer and used to make stock) before slicing them lengthwise. Give a good rinse to the many layers of leeks (see photo) before further chopping because they have the tendency to hold a lot of dirt.
I adapted the recipe in a few ways: First, let me say that I’m not sure entirely if my potatoes were Yukon Golds, and I never peel my potatoes for recipes. Did you know the skin contains B vitamins, vitamin C, iron, calcium, potassium, and fiber? But that’s up to personal preference, of course.
Second, I used dried thyme rather than fresh, and milk instead of cream to keep the soup a bit lighter. I find that milk usually substitutes fine for cream in a lot of recipes and it’s an ingredient that I’m more likely to have readily on-hand.
Sadly, my immersion blender, which I adore and use religiously for soups, kicked the bucket last week. That meant that I had to use a standard blender for blending, which works fine but is much less convenient for a hot soup because you have to transfer it back and forth from pot to blender.
A French classic, the leek and potato are complementary to one another making this soup thick and flavorful, and the comfort food that you need on a cold day.
4 large leeks, white and light green parts only, rinsed well, and roughly chopped
3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into small pieces
7 cups chicken or vegetable broth
2 bay leaves
3 sprigs fresh thyme, or 1 tsp. dried
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1 cup heavy cream or milk
Optional garnish: chives, finely chopped
Instructions:
Melt butter over medium heat in large soup pot. Add leeks and garlic and cook, stirring regularly, until soft and wilted, about 10 minutes. Lower heat as necessary to prevent browning. Add potatoes, broth, bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper to pot and bring to boil. Cover and turn heat down to low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until potatoes are very soft. Remove thyme sprigs and bay leaves, then purée soup with hand-held immersion blender until smooth or use standard blender to purée soup in batches and return to pot. Add cream/milk and bring to simmer. Adjust seasoning to taste preference if needed. Serve in bowls and garnish with fresh herbs, if desired.
