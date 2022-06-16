The Tasty Traditions of Summertime

Fresh and light. Sweet and juicy. Crisp and bright.
These are just a few of the descriptors that come to mind when one anticipates the joys of New England summer fare. We yearn to pick and pickle, baste and barbecue, fish and fry our way to warm-weather food comas.
A few distinct categories jump out when dreaming about summer menus and the foods we crave all through the long, cold winters. See if you agree and then try one of the recipes provided for a mouth-watering picnic or barbecue dish.
Fresh-Picked Produce
Who doesn’t adore a fresh and juicy tomato straight off the vine? Or a crunchy cucumber or crisp ear of corn? The bounty of fresh produce is amazingly tantalizing this time of year and the choices are endless.
One of my ultimate favorite go-to salads, and easiest, is Caprese. It combines herbaceous basil and plump cherry tomatoes with tangy mozzarella cheese and drizzles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar glaze into the perfect bite.
Another quick and easy recipe for your next park picnic or family barbecue is this Creamy Cucumber Salad (see recipe). With only two veggies and a creamy dressing, there’s no tastier way to serve up those endless garden cukes.
Succulent Seafood
You’ve probably spent a few weekends or vacations on the coast during the summer, partaking of sweet-meat lobster rolls on buttery grilled buns or salty fried whole clams. Maybe you even indulge in a whole boiled lobster or enjoy a traditional clam bake every year.
When we head north to visit our Maine family in the season of sun, we’re always treated to a lobster boil by our fishing family members. We’re lucky enough to be able to grab a cooler of lobster fresh off the boat, packed in seaweed, or sometimes we even go out on the boat to help set traps for a few hours.
We usually all gather together and cook our lobsters outdoors in a turkey fryer and serve it alongside corn on the cob and salads, sometimes with steamed mussels, but always with a side of melted butter and malt vinegar. Any lobster boat owner will tell you that the key to a really briny-flavored lobster is to cook it right in the ocean water with pieces of seaweed.
Berries and Stone Fruit
Strawberries kick off June, blueberries burst on the scene in July, and summer is peak peach and cherry season. Sweet local fruit is almost the definition of seasonal healthy decadence.
Every family has their favorite local berry patch or farm for picking fruit and often follows the same fruitful traditions year after year. Priced by the pound, this is the optimal and most affordable time for picking and stocking up on guilt-free goodness for winter, either by freezing, canning or making jams and jellies.
And the desserts are divine, of course. Strawberry shortcake, blueberry pie, or a sweet peach cobbler can’t be beat. Recently, I read about blueberry schlumpf, a simpler variation of a crisp or cobbler that I’m eager to try this summer. Schlumpf, I learned, is German for smurf, which completely makes sense when referring to blueberries. Give it a search online if I’ve piqued your interest.
Grilled Goodness
Burgers and dogs, steak and chicken, or even veggies get the sizzle treatment in summertime. The mouthwatering aromas of grilling waft through neighborhoods, inviting us all to fire up our own barbecue grills.
Whether you cook with gas, wood, or charcoal, the grilling greats are as richly diverse and flavorful fabulous as any wintertime prime rib. Pass the mustard, please!
Sweet Treats
Alrighty, let’s end this list with a full stomach and one of our guiltiest summer pleasure – ice cream! Whether you’re a fan of the cone, sundae, or shake, this is the time of year to hit your local ice cream parlor or snack shack takeout window.
The flavor choices are countless these days and the toppings are just the cliched cherry on top. Maybe you even like to make your own ice cream at home. Have you tried the no-churn ice cream trend? See the recipe included here and give it a shot to see how it compares.
And hey, don’t forget the s’mores. Every campfire or weekend firepit moment deserves an ooey-gooey chocolate treat!
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Adapted from budgetbytes.com
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. dried dill
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1-2 large cucumbers
1/4 red onion
Instructions:
To make dressing, combine sour cream, lemon juice, sugar, dill, and salt in bowl. Set aside. Peel cucumbers, if desired. Slice cucumbers and red onion thinly. Combine cucumber, red onion, and dressing in large bowl and stir to combine. Let salad sit for 5-10 minutes, stir, and serve.
No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream
Adapted from foodnetwork.com
Ingredients:
One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
Pinch fine salt
2 cups heavy cream, cold
Instructions:
Whisk together condensed milk, vanilla and salt in a large bowl and set aside. Whip cream with mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about two minutes. Fold about a cup of whipped cream into condensed milk mixture with rubber spatula until combined, then fold lightened mixture into rest of whipped cream until well-blended. Pour into chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan and freeze, covered, until thick and creamy, about two hours. Swirl in any desired mix-ins with spoon and continue to freeze, covered, until solid and scoopable, about three more hours.