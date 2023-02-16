The Scoop on Chicken and Dumplings

As winter drags on, comfort-food cooking continues and the long weekend days are an ideal time to test out new recipes and experiment with traditional dishes.
While I didn’t grow up eating chicken and dumplings, I have heard tell of the dish, a cousin to chicken pot pie, which is one of my favorites. A chicken and dumplings dish is essentially cooked chicken combined with a handful of chopped veggies in a thick gravy-like broth and topped with biscuit dough balls that cook while floating in the gravy.
While some food historians date the beginnings of chicken and dumplings back to the South during the Great Depression when food was scarce and resources needed to be stretched, most disagree and say these types of recipes go back much farther to Eastern European roots. Germany is one such origin that is well-known for dumpling dishes, like spaetzle (an egg noodle) and popular potato dumplings.
When many Germans immigrated to America in the 1820s, they brought their homeland dishes, including chicken and dumplings. The word dumpling translates to “knoedel” in German and Austrian.
By the mid-1800s, a variety of dumpling and meat dishes began to appear in southern cookbooks and a recipe of chicken stewed with dumplings was first published in 1879 by Marion Cabell Tyree in a cookbook called “Housekeeping in Old Virginia.” Many historians are also quick to point out that these recipes were cooked and perfected by African slaves and African-American servants in the South.
This chicken and dumpling recipe is a quick one-pot version that uses canned biscuits, but I’ve also included a recipe for homemade dumplings from the same website if you prefer to cook your dumplings from scratch. The gravy is truly the star of this dish and the author emphasizes the use of evaporated milk rather than fresh in order to amp up the creaminess.
I stuck pretty true to the original recipe, although I did add a teaspoon of thyme for flavor and didn’t exactly measure my veggies. For the chicken, I utilized leftover chicken wings and I used only one large can of biscuits, rather than the original two cans in the recipe, as we are a small family.
All in all, I wasn’t a fan of the dumplings made from canned biscuit dough. I’m not sure if it was the brand or something else, but the resulting texture just wasn’t my favorite. I’d much prefer to cook the biscuits normally and float them on top of the chicken and gravy to retain their crispiness factor.
The chicken and gravy mixture, though, will definitely move to the top of my list of quick and easy weeknight comfort food meals. It’s a tummy-warming keeper.
In large heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, carrots, and garlic and cook, stirring often until tender, about 6-8 minutes. Add shredded cooked chicken, chicken broth, evaporated milk, and can of cream of chicken soup and bring to simmer. Season soup to taste with salt and pepper. Cut each biscuit into quarters by slicing into 4 equal pieces and lightly toss them in flour.
Add biscuits to pot and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Test a biscuit to ensure they are cooked through and are not raw in middle. Once biscuits are cooked through, serve immediately. Do not overcook as biscuits may disintegrate into broth.
Homemade Dumplings
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. dried thyme
3/4 cup (6 oz.) whole milk
4 tbsp. butter, melted
In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, pepper, salt, and thyme. Make a well in center of flour mixture and pour milk and butter into center of well. Using wooden spoon or rubber spatula, stir together until dough ball forms. If dough seems too dry, add an extra tablespoon of milk. Using large cookie scoop, scoop dough and drop directly into simmering soup around the pot, not all in same place. Lower heat to simmer and cook 15 minutes. Check biscuits to ensure doneness.
