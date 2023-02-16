The Scoop on Chicken and Dumplings

As winter drags on, comfort-food cooking continues and the long weekend days are an ideal time to test out new recipes and experiment with traditional dishes.

While I didn’t grow up eating chicken and dumplings, I have heard tell of the dish, a cousin to chicken pot pie, which is one of my favorites. A chicken and dumplings dish is essentially cooked chicken combined with a handful of chopped veggies in a thick gravy-like broth and topped with biscuit dough balls that cook while floating in the gravy.

