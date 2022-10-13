The Savory Side of Pumpkin

It’s October and pumpkin is exploding everywhere. The fall flavors of pumpkin spice are warm and comforting to me, and I’m here for it.

My favorite sweet pumpkin bakes include pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, and of course, pumpkin bread. Just writing about them makes me want to go preheat the oven!

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.