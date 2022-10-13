The Savory Side of Pumpkin

It’s October and pumpkin is exploding everywhere. The fall flavors of pumpkin spice are warm and comforting to me, and I’m here for it.
My favorite sweet pumpkin bakes include pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, and of course, pumpkin bread. Just writing about them makes me want to go preheat the oven!
With pumpkin puree flowing like water from the store shelves, this is the time to pick up a few extra cans for later on down the road. Cooking with pumpkin doesn’t have to be reserved for autumn. Did you know that pumpkin is considered a superfood?
Pumpkin is rich in vitamin A, which is great for your vision and immune system, as well as potassium, a top nutrient for heart health. And don’t forget the carotenoids, because those plant pigments produced by yellow, orange and red plants combat the effects of free radicals and are believed to help fight cancer.
Pumpkin recipes also don’t need to be sweet. This pumpkin quesadilla recipe has a punch of savory spices and you barely notice the pumpkin. I used pepper jack cheese and topped mine with chopped tomato, jalapeno slices, and sour cream. Pumpkin-sauced pasta is another popular gourd-tastic dish.
I did have some difficulty with this recipe because I tried to substitute corn tortillas for flour to make smaller 2-sided variations, but they did not bake well at all. So, stick to the flour tortillas for this recipe. Or if you want to use corn, I’d cook them on a flat top or griddle pan rather than in the oven.
If you’re carving pumpkins this year, save those seeds and roast them up for snacking! They’re packed with protein and their health benefits include lowering the risk of heart disease and improved bowel and prostate health.
Pumpkin seeds are amenable to a variety of different flavor profiles, from spicy and savory to sugary and sweet. For spicy, combine chili powder, garlic salt, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, cumin, cayenne pepper, ranch dressing mix, Tajin, or curry powder. For sweet flavors, try maple syrup or honey, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Many sites recommend boiling your pumpkin seeds first in salted water for optimum results.
Pumpkin and Black Bean Quesadillas
Recipe adapted from heynutritionlady.com
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups black beans, rinsed if canned
1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
1 cup grated cheddar or pepper jack cheese
2 tsp. ground cumin
2 tsp. ground coriander (or 1/2 cup cilantro)
2 tsp. hot smoked paprika
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. salt
6 medium whole grain tortillas
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line large baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, combine black beans, pumpkin puree, grated cheese, and spices. Mix well. Spread half of a medium tortilla with about a cup of the mixture, stopping about half an inch away from the edge because the mixture will expand a bit as it bakes. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to make a half moon shape. Repeat with remaining tortillas and arrange on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, then turn the quesadillas over, then bake for another 10 minutes on the other side. Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Add toppings as desired.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Recipe adapted from jessicagavin.com
Ingredients:
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Wash pumpkin seeds in a colander to remove gooey pumpkin bits and dry with a towel. In small bowl, combine pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and black pepper. Lightly grease baking sheet pan with olive oil and evenly spread seasoned pumpkin seeds on sheet pan. Bake until toasted and crunchy, about 12 to 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes for even toasting. Transfer roasted pumpkin seeds to a bowl for cooling.
