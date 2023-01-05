Now known as Canada’s national dish, poutine first became popular there in the 1950s when locals started to eat their French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy. The rest is foodie history.

The name “poutine” was most likely derived from the English word “pudding,” which is used to describe a messy mixture of a number of foods. Poutine, in Québec, became slang for “mess.”

