Now known as Canada’s national dish, poutine first became popular there in the 1950s when locals started to eat their French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy. The rest is foodie history.
The name “poutine” was most likely derived from the English word “pudding,” which is used to describe a messy mixture of a number of foods. Poutine, in Québec, became slang for “mess.”
While the origination is up for debate with several towns and people in the Quebec region laying claim to the first poutine dishes, suffice it to say by the 1960s it was a popularized bar snack and street food item in Canada. Poutine had made it to New York by the 1970s, known as disco fries, and often with mozzarella substituted for the original cheddar cheese curds, much to the disdain of purists.
By 1990, even McDonald’s was making poutine in its Canadian locations. In the decades since then, a multitude of variations, even those utilizing high-end ingredients like foie gras, have been developed by chefs around the world.
Cheese curds are a snack more common in the Midwest than New England and are not a special kind of cheese, but rather a young cheddar that has not been aged. The curds are separated from the whey during cheesemaking and then instead of being formed into a wheel for aging, they are cut up and sold as-is.
You may have heard the rumor that cheese curds squeak when eaten. Why is that? That squeaky sound is the resistance of long strands of protein in the curd as they rub against tooth enamel.
The squeaking only lasts three or four days until the cheese culture enzymes break down the protein into smaller pieces. In order to squeak, the cheese curds need to be at room temperature, or the squeak can sometimes be brought back by a quick microwaving.
Locally, a quick online search found poutine dishes at several Monadnock Region eateries, so there are plenty of options for aficionados or anyone who wants to taste the dish for themselves. Call ahead to verify, please, but The Hungry Diner in Walpole, and Local Burger, Brickhouse Wings and Grill, and Mama McDonough’s Irish Pub, all in Keene, were a few of the restaurants with poutine on either their regular menus or served as specials.
Of course, that said, I wanted to try my hand at making my own poutine at home. French fries, cheese curds, gravy – simple, right? To make it even more simple and because I was on a time crunch, I used frozen crinkle fries (better for gravy distribution, I thought) and a storebought brown gravy mix.
I warmed my cheese curds to a “squeakable” temperature just by sitting them in a bowl on my stovetop as I baked the fries and cooked the gravy. Crispy fries are definitely key to a good poutine, as the gravy will immediately start to soak in upon drizzling.
A self-confessed newbie to this dish, I was a fan of its tasty flavor combination. The cheese became soft and almost melty between the layers of hot fries and warm gravy. The crispy fries stood up to the gravy and it all made for a delicious bite.
Although this is probably not a dish for someone watching their salt intake or something you’d want to consume on a daily basis, I can see why it gained near-instantaneous popularity and became a street-food phenomenon. Poutine may be a mess, but it’s a hot mess in the best possible way.
Homemade Poutine
Adapted from spendwithpennies.com
Ingredients
8 ounces cheese curds
Storebought or homemade French fries
Brown gravy mix or homemade gravy
For homemade gravy:
1 tsp. olive oil
1/2 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. thyme
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup flour
1 1/4 cups condensed beef broth
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375°F and bake fries or make in an air fryer according to directions. Bring cheese curds to room temperature as fries are baking. Season fries as desired but remember that both gravy and cheese will also be salty. While fries are cooking, make gravy mix. For homemade gravy, cook onion in oil over medium heat until tender. Add garlic and seasonings and cook for 2 minutes. Add butter and stir until melted. Add flour and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add beef broth and 1 cup of water a bit at a time, stirring after each addition until smooth. Bring to boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Strain through mesh strainer. To assemble, place fries on serving plate and top with cheese curds. Pour very hot gravy over fries and curds. Serve immediately.
