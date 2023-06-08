Enjoyed by many cultures worldwide, alfajores are a traditional dulce de leche sandwich cookie that can be found in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America. And once you’ve tried one, you’ll never look at those mass-produced sandwich cookies the same way again.
Dulce de leche is a Spanish phrase meaning “sweet milk” or “candy of milk” and it’s a creamy sweet filling similar to caramel that’s made by slowly heating together sugar and milk. The sandwich part of the alfajores cookie is a buttery and crumbly shortbread that’s delicate and full of rich flavor.
Food historians believe that the origin of alfajores (the “j” is pronounced with an “h” sound) may date all the way back to the 8th century to an early form of the alfajor cookie that was made in the Middle East. The first such cookie was most likely made from a dough stuffed with dried fruit preserves and then rolled in sugar or nuts.
This cookie was called “alajú,” meaning “stuffed” or “filled” in Arabic. The Moors later traveled from the Middle East to occupy Spain, bringing the confection with them and Spaniards started to make a version of their own covered in almonds or powdered sugar that they called “alfajor.”
Eventually, when the Spanish migration to South America occurred in the 16th century, they brought with them traditional foods such as the alfajores. Each region began to develop its own version and the popularity of the cookie exploded, continuing to be a South American phenomenon to this day.
While here in the U.S. the cookie may be a little more difficult to find in retail locations, lucky for us, freshly baked alfajores can now be purchased for delightful enjoyment here in Keene thanks to Becky Sayán, owner of Keene Cookie Company.
While a wide variety of alfajores are made around the world, Sayán’s alfajores are made in a Peruvian style because her husband, Christian, is Peruvian and was born in Chile. When they were first married, Sayán was 22 and her new in-laws gifted her with a cookbook of Peruvian recipes.
She began making alfajores for special occasions as they were Christian’s favorite dessert. Soon, she was adding them to her annual Christmas cookie platters and she found that everyone really liked them.
A mother of two, Sayán was a Spanish teacher in Hinsdale for 16 years before making the leap from that profession to open her bakery business last November.
“I can be home with my kids and have more family time,” she said of the career change. “It’s fun and busy, but a good busy. It’s been great.”
While the majority of her business is baking intricately decorated sugar cookies for holidays, birthdays, and special events, the alfajores have grown in popularity. She delivers two dozen boxes (eight per box) monthly to the Keene International Market where they can be claimed in advance via the market’s website.
She’s also a monthly gap vendor at the Farmers’ Market of Keene where she often has alfajores available for sale, sometimes in larger sizes of 2-4 inches. Alfajores can traditionally run from bite-size to cake-size for slicing and sharing, she explained.
The shortbread cookie is tender and crumbly because there is no egg in the recipe to bind the batter, she said.
“I call them a melt-in-the-mouth cookie,” Sayán described.
With the creamy dulce de leche center filling and a light dusting of powdered sugar, the cookies are certainly a deliciously unique confection. Sayán believes her bakery is the only one in the area that makes this style of cookie and she’s proud to be able to share a piece of Peruvian culture with her customers.
Business has been good so far and she’s pretty much baking cookies constantly these days, she confirmed.
“All day long, every day,” she said with a laugh of her time spent baking. “Luckily, I like it.”
Keene Cookie Company can be reached at 802-234-1136 or keenecookieco@gmail.com for special orders or additional details. Follow the business on Facebook and Instagram for updates, photos, and more information. To place an order for an alfajores pickup at Keene International Market, visit keeneinternationalmarket.com/special-orders.
