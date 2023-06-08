Enjoyed by many cultures worldwide, alfajores are a traditional dulce de leche sandwich cookie that can be found in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America. And once you’ve tried one, you’ll never look at those mass-produced sandwich cookies the same way again.

Dulce de leche is a Spanish phrase meaning “sweet milk” or “candy of milk” and it’s a creamy sweet filling similar to caramel that’s made by slowly heating together sugar and milk. The sandwich part of the alfajores cookie is a buttery and crumbly shortbread that’s delicate and full of rich flavor.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.