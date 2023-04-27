The Latest Options for the Backyard Chef

Warmer weather means we’re entering grilling season! It’s time to dust off the ol’ grill and get cooking.
At some point in time, whether you consider yourself a backyard chef, or just like to have an occasional barbecue, you may notice that your grill isn’t working as well as it once did, and you might start to question if it’s time to upgrade.
Is your grill’s age getting up in years? Or, have you noticed it is not working quite as well as it used to? How do you tell if it is time for a new grill and what options are out there?
According to Consumer Reports, on average, Americans will throw out their grills within three years. But most gas grills should last between 5 to 15 years before they need to be replaced.
To prevent your grill from aging too quickly, make sure you clean it before and after each use, keep it covered and out of bad weather and hot sun. You should also replace broken parts as needed. Doing small repairs as things break has much less of a cost than replacing the grill itself.
These are some key indicators it may be time to repair or replace your grill:
It no longer lights on its own.
The flame is very low or too large and coming out of the side of the burner. It could also be yellow or orange.
There is a gas leak or fuel lines are cracked.
The regulator is broken.
The grill creates too much smoke.
The heating is uneven, or the temperature is too low.
You have burner issues such as it’s not working properly, or not working at all.
Severe grease and debris build-up or exterior damage.
If you find your grill is beyond repair, it may be time to start looking into new grill options.
When looking for a new grill you should first decide what you are looking for and what kind of grill you would like to get. Below are a few different options.
Portable grills: These may come in handy if you go camping or have a small patio — or no patio at all. They are easy to move and store away when not in use. Most of the popular portable grills come in gas and charcoal styles.
Charcoal grills: Though these are known to get dirty and can be more challenging to clean, charcoal grills are sure to give your food a nice smokey flavor. The smell of charcoal grills is what many people look forward to at a barbecue.
Wood pellet grills and smokers: Do you love slow cooked meat that falls off the bone? A smoker may be your go-to. If you want to really devote time and effort into slow cooking meat, wood pellet grills and smokers are a great choice.
Gas grills: These grills are probably the most popular choice because of their ease of use. They work much like a kitchen stove. You turn the grill on and set the temperature to what you need. They are also very easy to clean and keep up with.
Another important thing to think about when choosing a new grill is to decide what you are looking for in a grill. Stainless steel and gas grills are easier to clean. Do you want a large cooking surface, or do you only have room for a small grill? Did you need burners as well, or just a counter surface area? Would you rather a flat top cook surface, or grated surface? Do you require storage for tools and cookware?
Some grills these days even offer smart technology for remote monitoring, where you can set it based on what type of meat you are cooking and have it alert your phone.
Whatever you decide, always remember that the more you maintain and clean your grill, as well as protect it from the outdoor elements, the longer it will last.
