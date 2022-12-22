The Feast of the Seven Fishes

For many families of Italian descent, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, celebrated on Christmas Eve, is a time to gather together for the holiday and enjoy the bounty of the sea.

Known as Festa dei Sette Pesci or La Vigilia in Italian, the seven-course seafood meal originated from the Roman-Catholic belief that one should abstain from eating meat the day before religious holidays. This practice allowed fish and seafood to take center stage on Christmas Eve, a plentiful resource in the southern regions of Italy.

