For many families of Italian descent, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, celebrated on Christmas Eve, is a time to gather together for the holiday and enjoy the bounty of the sea.
Known as Festa dei Sette Pesci or La Vigilia in Italian, the seven-course seafood meal originated from the Roman-Catholic belief that one should abstain from eating meat the day before religious holidays. This practice allowed fish and seafood to take center stage on Christmas Eve, a plentiful resource in the southern regions of Italy.
Why seven fishes? This is a number that is repeated prominently in the Bible and Catholicism includes both the Seven Sacraments and seven deadly sins. While strict traditionalists may insist on seven actual fish being served, many of today’s feasts have evolved over time to also incorporate shellfish dishes.
If cooking a holiday meal with seven different courses of fish feels daunting, think of it this way: For appetizers, serve shrimp cocktail, bacon-wrapped scallops, and a crabmeat dip. Then move on to a salad topped with grilled squid or scallops and a seafood stew.
For the main dishes, try a linguine with clam sauce and a baked salmon, halibut, or cod dish. And there you go, seven fish dishes. And don’t forget the tasty dessert – no fish required for that course.
My family not being of Italian descent, we didn’t celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, although it sounds like an amazing food-forward cultural tradition that I can definitely get behind. However, having grown up on the coast of Maine where fresh seafood is also bountiful, my mother did often prepare a delicious lobster bisque or seafood chowder as part of our Christmas Eve dinner.
So, if cooking seven fish dishes is just too much, understandably, you can always celebrate the spirit of the tradition with one decadent seafood dish. I’ve included a recipe for a yummy seafood Newburg here that features multiple shellfish ingredients in a creamy sauce that can be ladled over the starch of your choice.
There is a marinating step to this recipe, so be sure to leave enough time for that in your planning. Chunks of cooked seafood could also be used rather than raw and cooked in the sauce just until they are warmed.
If the sauce seems too rich for your liking, it can be lightened by substituting seafood broth or clam juice for some of the half-and-half. Parmesan cheese would also work well in this recipe as a replacement for the cheddar cheese.
No matter how you choose to feast on Christmas Eve, make it delicious and make it merry!
8 oz. crabmeat, scallops, or lobster meat, thawed, drained, and diced
2 tbsp. dry sherry
2 tsp. lemon juice
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
6 tbsp. unsalted butter
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups half-and-half, warmed
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 large egg yolk
1/2 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
Optional garnishes: ground paprika or chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
Remove shells from shrimp, devein, and rinse. Chop large shrimp coarsely and leave small to medium shrimp whole, if desired. Transfer shrimp to large bowl and add lobster, scallops, or crabmeat along with the sherry, lemon juice, and nutmeg. Cover bowl and refrigerate for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour and continue cooking for about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Gradually whisk in about 1/4 cup of half-and-half. Gradually add remaining half-and-half, whisking constantly. Add salt and continue cooking until bubbling and thickened. In bowl, whisk heavy cream with egg yolk and then add to thickened sauce while whisking constantly. Stir in cheese and continue cooking until cheese has melted. Add seafood to sauce and cook for about 10 minutes, or until seafood is thoroughly cooked. Spoon over toast points, biscuits, puff pastry shells, or hot cooked rice or noodles. Garnish with sprinkle of paprika or chopped parsley, if desired.
