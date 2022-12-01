Family Christmas cookie recipes are as unique as snowflakes – no two are the same.
My mom always baked ovenfuls of cookies during the holiday season and she gave many tins of sweet goodies away as gifts to neighbors and friends. She even sent a big box of freshly baked cookies down to my grandparents in Florida each December.
Christmas cookies can run the gamut of simple to complicated, frosted to bare, sweet to spiced, and everything in-between. I’ve baked my fair share of varieties over the years and always made rolled sugar cookies for my son to frost and decorate for Santa when he was young.
Not into getting your hands floury? Our local bakeries have you covered this holiday season and are already baking up dozens of sugary treats for your office potluck party or family get-togethers. If you don’t have the time or desire to bake your own cookies, please support our area’s hardworking bakers.
I’ve included a few recipes here from the cookie section of my mother’s recipe box that I inherited when she passed away several years ago. I’m not sure where the recipes originally came from, but the cards are stained with butter and vanilla, so I know they’ve been made numerous times over the years.
Continuing the Christmas tradition of baking her favorite cookie recipes keeps her memory alive in our family and our bellies full and happy every holiday season.
Walnut Bourbon Balls
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tbsp. cocoa powder
1 cup finely chopped walnuts, or mixture of walnuts and flaked coconut
3 tbsp. corn syrup
1/4 cup bourbon
Powdered sugar for rolling
Instructions:
Mix ingredients together (not powdered sugar) and form into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in powdered sugar.
Christmas Sugar Cookies
Yield: 100 cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup soft butter
2 cups white sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. nutmeg
5 cups flour
Instructions:
Cream together sugar and butter. Stir in eggs and milk. Blend dry ingredients in separate bowl and add to the butter mixture. Form into ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill dough in refrigerator for several hours. Roll to 1/4-inch thickness on floured board and cut into desired shapes. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes.
Thumbprint Cookies
Yield: 3 dozen cookies
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg, separated
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup flour
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4 cup finely chopped nuts of choice
Jelly, jam, maraschino cherries, or filling of choice
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Separate egg, putting egg white into small bowl. Mix butter/margarine, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla together thoroughly. Blend four and salt and stir into mixture. Roll dough into teaspoon-sized balls, dip in egg white, and roll in chopped nuts. Place balls 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Press thumb gently in center of each ball to form a well. Bake 10-12 minutes or until set. Cool completely and then add desired filling to thumbprint well.
