In a time of high inflation and rising interest rates, when all investing seems risky, a bread account is a sure way to get delicious returns.
A bread account is a method of pre-mixing dough in a large container and then storing it in your fridge to use at your convenience. Because ⅔ of the process is already done, the process makes bread baking easier: just shape, rest and bake. But it also has the potential to create a superior product. The dough develops flavor over time and doughs that have lower quantities of yeast and higher quantities of water (like this one) don’t go stale as fast.
This method, known as no-knead dough, was first attributed to Jim Lahey of Sullivan Bakery, but was quickly adapted upon by countless bakers. The most comprehensive expansion was done by Jeff Hertzberg and Zoë François, authors of the Artisan Bread in Five Minutes series.
Whether you are new to bread baking or have a lifetime of experience, no-knead dough is an ace in the hole. A way to feed yourself and treat yourself well, with little effort and expense. Although it has been knocked down a few rungs in social status, bread at one time, was such an important staple that it was synonymous with cash, giving life to the slang we use today for cash, dough.
Basic dough, like cash, can be transformed into infinite forms. While there are specific recipes for sandwich bread, pizza, bagels and cinnamon rolls, it turns out these things can also be made very passably from the same dough. It sounds sacrilegious to those that labor under the worthy pursuit of perfection, but for those of us with limited counter space and even more limited time, using one dough is nothing short of miraculous.
The rules for good bread are also rules worth applying to yourself:
Be gentle. Don’t kill your yeast by using water that is too hot. At first the water you are using might seem tepid or even cold, but anything you would really like in a bath, is too hot for the yeast. This recommendation also applies to handling the dough. The dough has been rising in the fridge and using a gentle hand to shape the dough is your best bet in getting lofty loaves.
Take rest. Rushing the bread baking process by increasing the yeast, the kneading, and the temperature of the water, may get you quicker results, but as the bread cools, its flavor will be inferior and it will stale more quickly.
Basic Dough Account:
Mix 1.5# (3 Cups) of water, 2# (6 ½ cups) All-purpose flour, 1 Tablespoon Yeast, and 1.5 Tablespoons Salt. If you like a softer dough, add 4 oz. soft butter or oil, 2 Tablespoons sugar, and 3 more oz. of flour. You can also substitute whole wheat flour for ⅓ of the flour weight.
I mix mine in a large tupperware bin with a lid. You will want the dough to have lots of head room to expand. After mixing, leave the dough out on the counter for 2-4 hours before putting it in the fridge. Congratulate yourself, you have now completed the most important part of bread baking, planning ahead. With this recipe, you have planned ahead for 3 or 4 different occasions.
The greatest tool in baking bread is the foresight to acknowledge our future desires. To recognize in our satiation of now, that our hunger will return.
And when that hunger returns for . . .
Pizza:
This dough makes great Friday night pies. So much so, you may use your whole dough account. Pull off a grapefruit sized piece of dough for each pie, cloak in flour and pull the ragged ends underneath forming a loose ball. Cover it with a damp kitchen towel or plastic wrap. The key to bubbly thin pizza is letting your dough come to room temperature. So go, wash those dishes you’ve been meaning to, or don’t, but come back in an hour. Stretch the dough onto a pan or pizza peel, top and cook at your oven’s maximum temperature.
Bread:
Warm bread makes any meal better. As the sun starts to set, reach into the fridge and cut off a piece of dough from the bread account. A grapefruit size piece is approximately a 1# loaf of bread and I say cut, because I literally like to use scissors. Cloak with flour, pull the ragged ends underneath and let rise for 1-2 hours. Bake on a cookie sheet, or for even better results, in a heavy lidded, oven safe pot. The steam captured inside helps create a high rising loaf with a crispy crust. Baking times will vary depending on the size of dough you cut off, but plan for roughly 30-40 minutes at 425.
Bagels:
These bagels may not be as beautiful as those acquired elsewhere, due to the wetter dough, and the lower protein content of the flour, but homemade bagels are an important reminder that it is what inside that counts. They are downright delicious. Cut off one grapefruit size piece to divide into 4 bagels. Shape each piece into a rough circular loaf and let rise under a damp cloth or plastic for an hour. Meanwhile, bring a quart of water to a boil with a couple Tablespoons of sugar or maple syrup. I also add a pinch of baking soda. Preheat the oven to 425˚. After the bagels have risen, poke a hole in each, twirling the dough around your finger to widen the hole. Transfer to the stove and boil each bagel for a couple minutes on each side. After the water bath, top with seeds and bake for 15-20 minutes in the oven.
Cinnamon Rolls:
While this application for a lean, or low-fat dough, seems farfetched, it will yield much better results than any other method trying to rush the results of cinnamon rolls. Trust me, I have tried them all, baking powder biscuit cinnamon rolls and cinnamon rolls made with mountains of yeast. They may be edible in the first moments out of the oven, but the heat is a foil for their general insipidness. This method, akin to using frozen pizza dough, creates an authentic cinnamon roll. Chewy and gooey. It is especially delicious when applied to sticky buns. Use any trusty cinnamon roll recipe, but skip right to the part about rolling in the sugar.
When bread shelves were empty during the COVID pandemic, many people adopted bread baking, but instead of just getting bread, they discovered a physical meditation that brought meaning to their new quieter days. In our return to regular life, many of our bannetons and bread pans have been discarded. But winter in New England can sometimes be cloistering. Not unlike certain aspects of the pandemic our physical and social radius is shortened. Make space for a dough account in your fridge. Make time to use it.
