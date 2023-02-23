In a time of high inflation and rising interest rates, when all investing seems risky, a bread account is a sure way to get delicious returns.

A bread account is a method of pre-mixing dough in a large container and then storing it in your fridge to use at your convenience. Because ⅔ of the process is already done, the process makes bread baking easier: just shape, rest and bake. But it also has the potential to create a superior product. The dough develops flavor over time and doughs that have lower quantities of yeast and higher quantities of water (like this one) don’t go stale as fast.

