Summer Sausage: Feast without a Fridge

It’s conventional wisdom to leave the details of sausage making behind closed doors, but a little peak won’t hurt.
I always associated summer sausage with two things, being Swedish and the wintertime. I now know both of these ideas to be wrong. It was a classic case of cultural misdirection. Food origin trails are notoriously switch backed.
We ate summer sausage every Christmas Eve, as part of our family’s Smorgasbord, a celebratory feast inspired by my family’s Swedish heritage. As a child I assumed that the summer sausage was part of this legacy, but I now understand that it is no more Swedish than the cheddar cheese piled next to it on the plate. Both came by way of the Midwest, the landing place of so many Scandinavians who came to call the United States home. But before landing in Wisconsin where the sausage found equal footing atop a Ritz cracker, as it did on jet-black pumpernickel, summer sausage was originally made in Germany. In the 1800s, German immigrants brought their techniques for making summer sausage to the United States where their ready-to-eat sausage must have enticed their Swedish neighbors.
That’s right. Summer sausage’s birthplace is the same as so many other famed fermented foods. Many German food favorites have a shared origin story: how to preserve the bounty of a short prolific summer and store it through the long lean months of winter. Summer barley was turned into kegs of beer, grass-fed milk into rounds of golden cheese, and crispy cabbage massaged into salty crocks of sauerkraut.
The story of summer sausage is a slight riff on the same theme. Pre-refrigeration, animals were typically slaughtered in the autumn months, when the meat could be processed and hung in the short weather window between spoilage and freezing. Then as the nights turned colder, fresh meat could be consumed through the winter. Any meat that couldn’t be consumed fresh would have to be preserved. Drying, smoking, and fermentation were the three most popular methods. In the case of Summer Sausage, the methods were used in combination.
The first step in making summer sausage is to ferment the meat. The lactic acid produced during fermentation lowers the pH, creating a less hospitable environment to bacteria. It also goes a long way to contribute to the flavor, giving the sausage a tangy flavor. The meat is then put into paper casings and cured. Curing refers to the use of salt, and sometimes nitrates to draw out moisture from the meat, a process that also inhibits bacteria and intensifies the flavor. Some sausage makers simply dry the sausage, others also smoke it. The process of making summer sausage is not dissimilar to the process of making other cured sausages like salami.
Compared to salami however, summer sausage is soft. Salami loses about 25% of its original moisture, while summer sausage, considered semi-dry, only loses about 15%. Summer sausage can even be sliced with a regular butter knife and enough force, something you wouldn’t want to attempt with a salami unless you also enjoy snapping wooden boards in half with your bare hands. Its texture and mild flavor make it the most approachable charcuterie. My three-year-old can consume his equivalent body weight of the pink, fat flecked, rounds.
While sold at room temperature, it is recommended that the sausage be stored in the fridge where it lasts for months if you have some sort of super-human self-restraint. This combination of easy keeping and eating makes it an early iteration of lunchmeat, but not lunchmeat, in the way that its disreputable cousin, bologna, is lunch meat. A resilient brown bag option - meat that is capable of a day out on the town.
Summer sausage is no longer confined to the Midwest as it once was. It is made by companies, large and small, all over the country. Some are made with all beef, others a combination of beef, pork and in traditional circles, a bit of organ meat. The Vermont Smoke and Cure Company makes a particularly delectable one spiced with mustard seed and cardamom, available in stores or online.
The need to preserve meat beyond the confines of refrigeration is still a boon today. Although we no longer lack the accommodation (the fridges are waiting for us at home) our busy work/life schedules make eating on the go the new norm. Even more so in the summer when adventure calls. Summer sausage has often graced celebration tables as it did mine growing up, but it is equally at home at the beach or on top of a mountain, a picnic spread under the summer sun, made possible by the ingenuity of someone storing the past for this present moment. Don’t forget the crackers and maybe a bottle of wine, both are also shelf-stable.
