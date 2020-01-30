Fire-Roasted Jalapeno Butternut Bisque
Prepared Foods Department
Servings: 10
The “fire-roasted jalapenos” in this recipe add a great smoky flavor to the base of the soup. If you don’t have a gas range, and no other way to fire roast your jalapenos, you can always roast them in an oven with oil or grill them to get a similar charred effect. This recipe includes instructions for fire roasting the peppers over a gas range.
Soup Ingredients
5 lbs Butternut Squash, peeled & large dice
½ cup Onions, medium dice
2 T Garlic, minced
4 T Butter
¼ cup Pinot Grigio White Wine
1 Jalapeno
4 cups Heavy Cream
4 cups Vegetable Stock
1 T sweet Paprika
1½ teaspoon Salt
Topping Ingredients
10 oz North Country Fruitwood Smoked Bacon
1 ½ teaspoon Maple Syrup
6 oz Blue Cheese, crumbled
½ Baguette
¼ cup Olive Oil
1 T Brown Sugar
¼ lb Pecans, toasted
Soup Preparation
In a large stockpot, melt butter on medium heat. When butter is melted and hot, add onions, garlic, and white wine. Continue cooking for 5 minutes or so until most of the alcohol is cooked out (you can tell by smelling the steam).
Add vegetable stock, cream, butternut squash, spices, and cover. Bring to a boil (this will take at least 8 minutes).
While you wait for the soup to heat, begin to roast your jalapeno. Place your pepper on the grates above the range and let the flames burn away the skin of the pepper. You want a good char so do not be afraid to burn the flesh of the pepper a bit. For this recipe, black is good. Your jalapeno should be almost entirely cooked and the skin removed, and it should be soft and fragrant when you are done. Remove the stem by slicing off the tops of the pepper, then slice in half lengthwise. Remove the majority of the seeds and the white internal flesh with a spoon or a pairing knife. Dice very small and reserve.
By now, your soup should be boiling or almost boiling. Let the soup continue to cook until the butternut is soft and you can pass a knife right through. Check several of the pieces to be sure that they are all cooked.
Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until the consistency is soft and velvety. You want to be sure to fully blend the contents, so don’t hold back.
Add your roasted and diced jalapenos, then mix well. Lower heat to a simmer, cover, and let the soup do its thing for at least 20 more minutes to allow the flavors to develop.
Topping Preparation
For the bacon, simply line a sheet tray with wax paper, brush the tops with the maple syrup (you can go light with the syrup, a little really goes a long way) and bake in a 400-degree oven until crispy (about 10-14 minutes). Remove from oven, cool, and dice small.
For the croutons, prepare your baguette with a large dice, tossing in olive oil, then laying on a wax paper-lined sheet pan. Press the blue cheese crumbles into the croutons before baking them in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes, until the bread is crispy and the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and cool. Do not leave out at room temperature.
For the pecan crust, simply blend the brown sugar and the pecans in a food processor until the pecans have been reduced to pebble-sized pieces. Reserve this.
Serve & Store
With your soup fully prepared and simmering, and your toppings on the side, you are ready to serve. Garnish each bowl with a little bit (or a lotta bit) of bacon, some crispy bleu cheese croutons, and a sprinkling of your pecan brown sugar crust. If you are serving anybody who is vegetarian, exclude the bacon. This soup is versatile.
When it comes time to store, be sure that you get the temperature down quickly! The temperature should fall from 140 degrees to below 70 degrees in the first 2 hours, then from 70 degrees to under 40 degrees in the following 4 hours. Refrigerate for up to 6 days. You can also freeze the soup for up to 6 months.
