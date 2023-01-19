Some Like it Hot. Some Like it Sour.

My friend Daniel and I used to meet up for lunch about once a month when we both worked in Keene and one of our favorite spots was a Chinese buffet on West Street. Now, whenever we mentioned this to friends, they all turned up their noses at it and thought buffets were gross. Neither of us paid any attention, though. All those yummy things to choose from! I always started out with perhaps my favorite thing to get at a Chinese restaurant: hot and sour soup. That combination of savory brown broth with both a vinegar and spicy kick to it. Bits of pork, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and streaks of egg floating around in it. I’d put a spoon of chopped green onion (scallions) on top and I’d be in heaven.

According to 196flavors.com, hot and sour soup is from the Sichuan Province of China and is a staple of all Chinese restaurants in the world. It literally means “peppered vinegar soup” (酸辣 汤 / suānlà tāng) and always consists of a thickened broth, seasoned with black pepper and hot pepper, flavored with vinegar.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.