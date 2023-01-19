Some Like it Hot. Some Like it Sour.

My friend Daniel and I used to meet up for lunch about once a month when we both worked in Keene and one of our favorite spots was a Chinese buffet on West Street. Now, whenever we mentioned this to friends, they all turned up their noses at it and thought buffets were gross. Neither of us paid any attention, though. All those yummy things to choose from! I always started out with perhaps my favorite thing to get at a Chinese restaurant: hot and sour soup. That combination of savory brown broth with both a vinegar and spicy kick to it. Bits of pork, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and streaks of egg floating around in it. I’d put a spoon of chopped green onion (scallions) on top and I’d be in heaven.
According to 196flavors.com, hot and sour soup is from the Sichuan Province of China and is a staple of all Chinese restaurants in the world. It literally means “peppered vinegar soup” (酸辣 汤 / suānlà tāng) and always consists of a thickened broth, seasoned with black pepper and hot pepper, flavored with vinegar.
Daniel also likes hot and sour soup and he started offering it at his wintertime bonfire parties. His rendition is pretty darned good and I thought I’d share the recipe with you. There are hundreds of variations of the recipe online to be found and it might be fun to try out some different ones. Hot and sour soup can also be strictly vegetarian if you like. I, personally like the julienned pork in mine. Without further adieu, here’s friend Daniel’s ancient secret recipe:
Ingredients:
1/4 pound thinly sliced pork
One quarter pound thinly sliced chicken
One package of bean curd, tofu extra firm. Cubed
One quarter pound crimini or Portobello or Chinese mushrooms chopped
One can of bamboo shoots
One can of water chestnuts, sliced
One or two eggs
6 to 8 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Four tablespoons soy sauce
6 tablespoons vinegar
Corn starch
White pepper
Sesame oil
To prepare: Heat the stock in a large pot along with the chicken and pork, until cooked through, approx. 30 minutes. Add the tofu, mushrooms, bamboo and water chestnuts. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Add the soy sauce and vinegar. Stir to mix. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and then drizzle the mixture into the soup slowly while stirring. Sprinkle in a little white pepper to taste, along with some sesame oil. Add a tablespoon or two to some cold water to mix and slowly stir into the soup until desired thickness. Be careful not to overthicken. Serve in bowls and top with chopped scallions.
