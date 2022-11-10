Digging time! It’s harvest season for those vegetables that grow beneath the surface of the ground, the root vegetables. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, rutabaga, beets, and carrots are all plentiful in the supermarkets and at your local farmstand or food co-op.
At my CSA, we receive many root vegetables this time of year, as the farm winds down and ends for the season by mid-November. This week alone, there were blue potatoes, rutabaga, beets, Daikon radish, celeriac, and ginger, in all their edible-root glory.
Rutabaga is also called the Swedish turnip and is very closely related to turnip, members of the cruciferous vegetable family with their cousins: cabbage, broccoli, radish, and cauliflower. Where I’m from, mashed turnip or rutabaga is a popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Rutabaga is a healthy root vegetable that’s low in calories, rich in vitamins, and high in fiber and potassium. They taste sweet when cooked, with only a slight bitterness.
Root vegetables can be stored for quite some time in a root cellar, or if you don’t have one of those, like me, they last for quite a while in just a cool dark room. Typically, I store my carrots and beets wrapped tightly in plastic bread bags in the fridge and they last for months.
With so many root vegetables coming at me all at once, I’ve been on the hunt for a slow-cooker recipe that incorporates a few of them in a tasty way and found this one for chicken and honey-glazed veggies. It was super-simple and pretty quick to throw together.
I used half of a large rutabaga instead of turnip, as well as carrots, onion, and several pretty, blue potatoes. The original recipe called for chicken thighs and drumsticks, but I only had chicken breast on-hand so that’s what I threw in this time, and dried thyme instead of fresh.
A little twist I threw in was substituting apple cider for the wine, or you could also use chicken stock if you have some of that readily available. I felt like the cider flavor would pair nicely with the honey-glazed veggies and thyme, and it did end up tasting yummy.
This recipe was a definite winner overall, although I do intend to try it again with chicken thighs instead as I think they have better flavor than breasts. The rutabaga was the star of the show in this preparation with its sweet notes and soft texture and the result was a comforting autumn meal worth rooting for.
Honey-glazed Root Vegetables & Chicken in the Slow Cooker
2 medium turnips or half of large rutabaga, peeled and chopped,
4 carrots, diagonally chopped
3 parsnips or large potatoes, chopped
1 yellow onion, sliced thinly
4 fresh thyme sprigs, or 1 tsp. dried thyme
1 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
2 lbs. chicken thighs, drumsticks, or breasts
3 tbsp. red wine vinegar
3 tbsp. dry Marsala wine or apple cider
Coat a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Arrange turnip/rutabaga, carrots, parsnips or potatoes, onion, and thyme in slow cooker. Whisk together honey, half of the olive oil, and 1/4 tsp. each of salt and pepper in small bowl and pour over vegetables, tossing gently to coat. Sprinkle chicken pieces with 1/2 tsp. salt and remaining 3/4 tsp. pepper. Heat remaining 1 tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add chicken to skillet and brown, turning once, 2 minutes per side. Place chicken on top of vegetables in slow cooker. Add vinegar and wine or cider to the skillet, and cook about a minute, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Pour liquid over chicken in slow cooker, cover, and cook on low until chicken and vegetables are tender, about 5 hours. Transfer chicken and vegetables to serving platter, reserving cooking liquid in slow cooker. Sprinkle chicken and vegetables with remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Serve with reserved cooking liquid and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs.
