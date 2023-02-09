Romantic Night In for Valentine’s Day?: This One-Pan Steakhouse Dinner Will Turn Up the Heat

While a number of couples will hit the town on Valentine’s Day, many will prefer to spend a romantic night in, cuddled together on the sofa with a bottle of wine and a favorite movie.
So, if your Hallmark holiday includes the Hallmark channel, give this steakhouse copycat dinner a try next Tuesday night. Single gal here, so I made it recently to share with my not-so-sentimental teenager.
Overall, we both thought it was a definite win, but here are a few of my notes that you may find helpful. First, this goes without saying perhaps, but not all ovens are created equal, so adjust cook times as needed and watch your food to be sure it’s not burning or overcooked.
For example, I found the creamed spinach took a little longer to get melty than the recipe called for, so I left those in for more time to broil and covered my already golden cheesy potatoes with foil so they wouldn’t burn.
Second, adapt the ingredients to your pantry or preference. For me, that meant substituting cheddar cheese for the Gruyère , milk for heavy cream, and using dried thyme rather than fresh.
Not a fan of spinach? Replace that with another roast-able veggie like asparagus or serve with a side salad instead.
I also used cuts of steak that I already had on-hand rather than New York strips. Additionally, I subbed in a handful of smaller shrimp that I thawed from my freezer for the jumbo guys (although the hearts would be super-cute if it was for Valentine’s Day) and wrapped my steaks in bacon for an extra touch.
The scalloped potatoes were perfectly cooked, cheesy, and crispy around the edges (I recommend slicing them with a mandolin if you have one) and paired deliciously with the steak and buttery garlic shrimp. Definitely a surf-and-turf vibe.
The spinach was less of a homerun for me, so I’d adjust the sauce a bit next time. It was good, but not very creamy and that was probably because I used milk instead of cream and more spinach than the recipe called for so my ratios were off.
Add a decadent dessert of choice or a box of chocolates and your holiday dinner for two is complete with only one pan to clean up afterwards.
Warning: Those looking to do a little romantic Valentine’s Day smooching post-dinner should probably either ditch or cut back drastically on the three cloves of garlic if that’s a turnoff. Or you could just drink more wine after dinner. Your call.
Steakhouse Sheet Pan Dinner for Two
Adapted from foodnetwork.com
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the sheet pan
4 tail-on jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tsp. thyme
3 small cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2/3 cup heavy cream or milk
2 large potatoes, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed completely dry
2/3 cup shredded Gruyère, Swiss, or cheddar cheese
Two 8-ounce New York strip steaks
Instructions:
Position oven rack in top third of oven and preheat to 450 degrees F. Lightly grease a third of an 18-by-13-inch sheet pan with butter. Toss shrimp with melted butter, 1 tsp. of thyme, a third of minced garlic, 1/2 tsp. salt and a few grinds of pepper in a medium bowl until well coated. Set aside. Mix Parmesan, 1/3 cup cream or milk, remaining 1 tsp. thyme, half remaining garlic, 1/2 tsp. salt and a few grinds of pepper in small bowl. Arrange half of potato slices in single, overlapping layer on buttered part of sheet pan and gently spoon pour cream/milk mixture over slices so it doesn’t spread beyond potatoes. Top with remaining potato slices. Cover potatoes with foil and bake until tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Whisk together room-temp cream cheese, remaining 1/3 cup cream/milk, remaining garlic and 1/4 tsp. salt in medium bowl until smooth. Fold in spinach until well coated. Divide mixture between two 4-inch ramekins and press spinach down so it is flat and cream mixture covers it in places. Remove sheet pan from oven, remove foil and sprinkle potatoes with shredded cheese of choice. Put steaks down in middle of pan and season to preference with salt and pepper. Put ramekins on one end of empty third of pan, side by side. Bake until an instant-read thermometer registers 95 degrees F, about 12 to 14 minutes. Remove pan and turn on broiler. Create two hearts with the shrimp by connecting tails and place on pan. Broil until steaks start to turn brown in some spots, an instant-read thermometer inserted in the middle of the steak reaches 125 degrees F (medium-rare), and shrimp are opaque, about 4-6 minutes, but do not let cheesy potatoes burn so re-cover with foil if necessary. Remove from oven and let steak rest 5 to 10 minutes. Slice strip steak and serve.
