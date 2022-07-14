Orchard Hill Breadworks of Alstead is on their 25th year of operation and going strong. Not only do they sell bread through their store, but they also distribute it all over the Monadnock Region and a little beyond.
As a naive 20-year-old, Noah Elbers started the bakery on his family’s farm that he had grown up on. “Really, the inspiration that instigated the whole thing was the suggestion from a friend to build a wood fired oven, which I thought was really cool,” he said. His friend had built an oven at his house and Elbers had helped him with some baking and was really taken with the whole process.
“As bakers we have the very direct experience working with elemental, simple ingredients but also the fascination of employing our years of experience and background with it, and through that we try to achieve consistency and desired results. It’s just infinitely fascinating because of that,” he explained.
The bakery has grown into a much larger business today, but they are still a 100 percent wood fire operation. They also operate 100 percent on solar power, only using propane for their hot water.
Orchard Hill Breadworks is also a teaching bakery. “Many people learn to bake through apprenticeship in one form or another,” Elbers said. “There is still a strong baking guild in the US called the Bread Bakers Guild of America, and we have been a part of this for many years.”
The bakery has three full time year-round apprentices that are trained to become artisan bakers. “Sharing that knowledge not only feels like the right thing to do, but it has also really enhanced the experience of being a business owner and also being a vital, vibrant place to work,” Elbers added.
The bakery specializes in naturally leavened breads. “The breads that we have made from the beginning and have always concentrated on are traditional and European style,’ Elbers explained. “We maintain a culture from wild yeast to leaven our breads.”
They offer a full line of these naturally leavened breads with everything from olive rosemary, cinnamon raisin, whole wheat, a few different rye breads and some multi grain breads. They also make more traditional American style breads, which are made with commercial yeast which include things like hamburger and hot dog buns. “For these breads, we pride ourselves on sourcing local honey and local eggs — using really high-quality ingredients that are also supporting the local economy,” Elbers added.
Much of their other ingredients are sourced directly from farms. Several of their whole grain products are from a farm in New York state and they had purchased a mill three years ago, so they are able to mill fresh flour for breads that use whole grain rye and spelt. Their primary bread flour comes directly from a farm located in Southern Quebec where they grow and mill their own grain.
In addition to selling bread, Orchard Hill offers weekly community pizza nights every Tuesday during the summer months. They are on their 14th season of doing this. The events offer live music and guest made pizzas.
“The model is that we make the dough and provide sauce and cheese and our guests either bring — or pick from the pizza garden — their toppings. Then they make their own pizzas,” Elbers explained.
Pizza night is a benefit event, so they sponsor a different local non-profit each night and 10 volunteers from the non-profit group come and help run the event along with the bakery crew. At the end of the night a portion of the proceeds go to the non-profit. “Basically, the bakery has a break-even approach,” Elbers said.
Pizza night is by reservation only, through the company’s website. The reservation sign-up opens on the Friday before the event and they usually sell out quickly. Elbers noted that they aren’t able to take walk-ups on the day of the event.
The store offers a full selection of breads and pastries and is open during daylight hours. They operate under the honor system and accept cash, check or Venmo — no credit cards. For the best selection it is advised to visit on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.
Elbers said that what he finds most important for his business is the connection to the community. “I am a really strong believer in the importance of getting to know and valuing our neighbors. Being a welcoming and inclusive business has been the best way to help that vision for good neighborly connection to happen. Connection is something that continues to be sorely needed for this moment in our country and this is one way I see my contribution to that and I hope that readers who haven’t been out make their way up and see for themselves.”
Orchard Hill Breadworks is located at 12 Old Settlers Road in East Alstead. For more information visit their website, orchardhillbreadsworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.