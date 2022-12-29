One Hand Held Out to your Future, the Other Hand for your Drink
From a culinary perspective, many of the major winter holidays are marked by a certain stove shackling tradition. Yes, I am looking at you Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not only are the festivities often dependent on a huge investment of cooking, but then participants are required to sit around the table together and break bread.

Enter, New Year’s Eve, the night of annual accounting, that frees us from these traditions. In fact, New Year’s Eve encourages a certain level of frivolity that eschews dinner with a capital D. This night is all about snacking. It is a celebration of standing up and eating in rooms where food is not usually served.

