It’s Baaaaack! The fifth annual New England Street Food Festival is returning for another year, held on the grounds of Kampfires Campground, Inn and Entertainment in East Dummerston, Vt., on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first 500 people will receive a cup koozie thanks to Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
This family friendly event is expected to have a large variety of street food vendors from around New England, each serving up a variety of dishes, many for $6 or less, with all different kinds of food ranging from kettle corn and ice cream to barbecue, Mexican and vegan.
The food trucks expected this year are:
Little Charlotte’s Kettle Corn
Rolin’ Stone Food Truck
Jaci’s BBQ Joint
J & B Curbside Café & Catering
The Grindstone
Mexican Street Tacos
Will’s Chills Ice Cream
Chef Joe Macina, Mexican Street Corn
Junior’s Food Truck
Groovy Grill Bus
Vegan AF
Whetstone Beer Co. and Vermont Beer Makers will be at the event serving beer and there will be a couple non-food vendors — Jens Jewelry Chest and Crane Mountain Creations.
Besides food and vendors there will also be live music and entertainment, perfect for a family-friendly afternoon.
The headliner band this year is Stolen Gin, an alternative, indie band described as drunk disco, from New York City. They just finished their new album, and their debut single is called “Take Your Problems to the Disco.”
Opening for Stolen Gin will be a duo, Jill and Chris. Jill Sachs with Chris Mays, The West River duo blends some originals with thoughtful covers or rock songs, ‘90s hits and pop favorites. Music will begin at 11 a.m.
New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) will be performing on their trapeze at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
This free event is a community celebration and there is no entrance fee. Donations are accepted and will go to the Windham County Humane Society this year.
There will also be free parking and handicap parking is available in the pit this year. The Boy Scouts Troop #421 will be coordinating parking. Donations for parking are welcome and will help fund the troops’ summer programs.
The sponsors for this event include: Whetstone Beer Co. and Kampfires Campground, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, Brattleboro Area Realty and Fenton Family Dealerships.
Kampfires Campground, Inn and Entertainment is located at 792 US Rte. 5, East Dummerston, Vt. For more information call 802-254-2098, email relax@kampfires.com, or visit www.kampfires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.