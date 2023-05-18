Microgreens and baby greens, though booming in popularity in recent years, have been grown since the 1980s.
They are both known for being packed with flavor and nutrients, but what’s the difference between the two?
The biggest difference is the time that they are allowed to grow. Usually, microgreens are harvested after two weeks and baby greens after four weeks. These greens are all essentially baby versions of adult edible vegetables and herbs.
These delicious greens are loaded with nutrients such as vitamins C, E and K, lutein and beta-carotene. Of course, the nutrients vary depending on what types of microgreens and baby greens you choose to eat.
Grateful Greens of Brattleboro grows microgreens year-round and supplies them to local food co-ops and restaurants. They will also be available at the Brattleboro Area Farmer’s Market starting in August. Ross Orsucci, farm manager at Grateful Greens, explained that the business emerged as a collaborative effort between several local farmers, businesses and entrepreneurs in the Southern Vermont area with the goal of establishing greener, more sustainable, more locally-focused farming practices in order to prepare for the long-term effects climate instability will have on our food production system.
Orsucci grew up in Keene and first started growing and selling microgreens at the Keene Farmer’s Market in 2017, before collaborating with Grateful Greens.
Because microgreens pack a bunch of flavor and nutrients, a little goes a long way. They are best eaten raw, so they are something that is simple and easy to add to most any dish. Orsucci recommends adding them into salads, sandwiches, wraps, soups and as an added topping on pizza. They are also great to throw into a smoothie.
Their bright colors and cute little leaves make them a wonderful choice to add a nice visual pop to any dish as a garnish.
If you are looking for a meal idea that utilizes microgreens, check out the pizza recipe below. It’s also a recipe that is easy to substitute ingredients if you have any dietary restrictions.
Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese Pizza with Pistachios, Bacon and Microgreens
Recipe adapted from https://whatwelovemost.wordpress.com/
Ingredients:
Pizza dough (homemade, or store bought would work)
1/2 cup Ricotta cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon pepper, fresh ground
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup pistachios, chopped
4 strips of applewood smoked bacon, sliced into 1-2″ strips
1/2 cup of microgreens
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 500°F. Prepare the dough and sprinkle a small amount of corn meal on a pizza stone or baking pizza pan to prevent the pizza from sticking. In a bowl combine together the Ricotta, Parmesan, olive oil, sea salt and pepper, mix them well and then place the mixture on top of the prepared pizza dough. Then layer with the bacon and half of the pistachios.
Bake the pizza for 14 to 18 minutes until the dough is browned and the bacon is crispy.
Before serving garnish with the remaining pistachios and the microgreens.
