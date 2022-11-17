Let’s Talk Turkey!

It’s turkey time! The main course for Thanksgiving dinner can be cooked so many different ways. How do you choose which way to prepare and cook your turkey? Do you stuff it or not? Brine it, fry it, or just rub it down and toss it in the oven? So many options!
When it comes to stuffing a turkey, it’s usually advised against. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. Bacteria can survive in stuffing that has not reached 165 F, possibly resulting in foodborne illness.
Cooking a turkey with stuffing inside can also add on to the cooking time and end up drying out the meat on the bird.
Deep frying a turkey is a popular method — but not without its many warnings. Fire departments usually send out a warning around the Thanksgiving holiday to remind people that cooking with turkey fryers can be very dangerous and there is a high risk of them tipping over, overheating, spilling hot oil and they have been known to start fires as well as cause burns and other injuries.
With that being said, many people have successfully fried turkeys, and they swear by how good they come out. The flavor will be better than a roasted turkey, the white meat is more moist and the skin will not be slimy. Deep frying a turkey can also be a quicker method. It takes about 3.5 minutes per pound when frying a turkey as opposed to 13 minutes per pound in the oven.
Brining a turkey can be a great way to keeping the bird moist and full of flavor, without the risks of deep frying. Turkeys are mostly lean meat, which means that there isn’t a whole lot of fat on the bird to keep it from drying out. During the brining process, you soak the turkey in a brine and it will absorb that extra moisture from the liquid.
Brine for a turkey can be made in many different ways and usually consists of salt, liquid, sugar, herbs and spices. Add all your ingredients in a pot, simmer to dissolve the salt and sugar and then add your turkey. You should brine a turkey between 24-72 hours in the refrigerator.
There are two brining options available in this recipe: a dry brine and a wet brine. Both methods are super simple and give you a juicy, delicious bird.
Ingredients for Wet Brine:
16 cups water divided
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon dried red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon dried sage
1 bunch fresh thyme
2 heads garlic sliced in half
8 tablespoons kosher salt
4-8 tablespoons freshly cracked black peppercorns
4 tablespoons dried oregano
4 tablespoons garlic powder
3 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons paprika
Instructions:
For the Wet Brine:
Combine eight cups of the water, and all the other ingredients in a large pot and place over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for five minutes until everything is evenly combined and the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Stir in remaining water and cool completely.
Pour the brine into a container just large enough to hold the turkey comfortably. Add the turkey; adding more water if needed to cover the bird entirely. Turn bird a few times and then leave breast-side down in the water. Chill for at least eight hours, and up to 72 hours. Remove bird from brine, discard brine and roast as needed.
For the Dry Brine
Combine all the seasonings together. Set a wire cooling rack on a baking sheet and place the turkey on the rack. Rub ½ cup of the dry brine on the back side of the turkey, ½ cup on the legs and one cup on the breast. Transfer the turkey, uncovered to the fridge and refrigerate for at least 24 hours, and up to 72 hours.
After the brine period, pat the bird dry and proceed with roasting the turkey.
