Let’s Talk Turkey!

It’s turkey time! The main course for Thanksgiving dinner can be cooked so many different ways. How do you choose which way to prepare and cook your turkey? Do you stuff it or not? Brine it, fry it, or just rub it down and toss it in the oven? So many options!

When it comes to stuffing a turkey, it’s usually advised against. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. Bacteria can survive in stuffing that has not reached 165 F, possibly resulting in foodborne illness.

