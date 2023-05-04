Fiddlehead season has started and will soon be ending. Whether you gather them on your own in the woods or gather them at the grocery store — the season doesn’t last long, so you have to act quick.
Fiddleheads are the young, coiled fronds of ostrich ferns that grow in the very beginning of spring. They are named for looking very similar to the ornate, curled end of a fiddle.
At their curled state they are edible when cooked, but soon, sometimes within just a day if unfurled, they will be inedible.
The ostrich fern fiddleheads can be identified by the brown, papery skin on the outside of the fern. They are around one inch in diameter and have a nice smooth stem with a deep “U”-shaped indent on the inside of the stem. Edible fiddleheads will not be fuzzy at all.
If you have never gathered your own fiddleheads, I would suggest you go out with someone who knows what they are looking for, try a foraging class, or do some research beforehand to make sure you are picking the right kind of fiddleheads.
Once you know what you are looking for, you will find them in the woods, near a water source such as a river or stream. Something you may not have ever noticed before, but now you will probably start to see them everywhere during their prime season.
Fiddleheads need to be properly cleaned and prepared before consuming. Do not eat them raw. They will cause stomach upset if not prepared properly.
To prepare the fiddleheads you will need to wash and rinse them, cut off any of the brown papery skin and any brown bits on the stem ends.
Fill a bowl with clean, cold water, submerge the fiddleheads and swish them around to remove any dirt, rinse and repeat as necessary until they come out clean. Usually, a couple times will be fine.
Bring a pot of water to a boil, add the fiddleheads and boil them for 10 to 15 minutes, drain and they are ready to be sauteed, roasted or pickled.
If you’ve collected more than enough fiddleheads to eat and you would like to save some for a later date, they freeze great!
To prepare the fiddleheads for freezing, blanch them in water for two minutes, plunge them in cold water and then drain. Pack the drained fiddleheads into freezer containers or bags. They should keep in the freezer for up to a year. When you’re ready to eat them make sure to prepare them as above — they will still need to be thoroughly cooked.
Below is a great recipe that cooks up quickly and really highlights the flavors of the fiddleheads, which have been described to taste like a mix between broccoli, asparagus and spinach.
Sauteed Fiddleheads with Garlic and Lemon Butter
This easy, healthy recipe is a great way to enjoy fiddleheads in the spring.
Prepare the fiddleheads by washing them, peeling off any brown papery skin (if you get them from the grocery store, the papery skin will probably already be removed) and slicing off any brown ends.
Fill a large bowl with cold water and add the fiddleheads, swishing them around with your hands to remove any dirt. Discard the water and repeat this process another time.
Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the fiddleheads and cook them for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and rinse them in a colander.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and one tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and the fiddleheads and cook for a few minutes. Stir in the other tablespoon of butter, lemon juice and lemon zest. Cook for another few minutes and serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.