One day last March I opened my mailbox and found a copy of ELF, a publication that arrives unbidden each week from the Keene Sentinel. As usual, I quickly flipped through its pages to see if any headlines looked interesting. This time, “Now you’re cookin’ with gas!” jumped out at me.
“Uh-oh!” I thought. Why is Michael Breshears writing about the virtues of cooking with gas when we all need to stop using fossil fuels as rapidly as possible? As a climate activist, I’m well aware of the dangers posed by the continued use of fossil fuels, and I think most readers of this article are also. The problem is that we often make important decisions as consumers without considering their future consequences.
Furthermore, some cities (e.g., Brookline, MA, and Berkeley, CA) are banning natural gas infrastructure in new buildings. Since Peterborough, Keene, and other local towns have set a goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2050, they may eventually consider such bans also.
When I wrote to Michael expressing my concern and urging him to write something about induction cooktops, a great alternative to gas stoves, he responded that he agreed with the necessity of moving away from fossil fuels. However, he claimed to know very little about induction cooking and proceeded to invite me to write something.
Although both of my daughters have induction cooktops and love them, I wasn’t sure that I had enough solid information to write an article — until I received an email notice from Electrify Now (https://electrifynow.net/) about a webinar entitled “The Dangers of Cooking with Gas and the Benefits of Induction Stoves.”
At the webinar, I learned that cooking with gas is not only bad for the climate, it is also bad for our health. A Stanford graduate student measured carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen oxides emitted from gas stoves in more than fifty homes in California. He found that gas stoves emit these gases even when they are turned off and that over time they make a significant contribution to climate change.
The two doctors who spoke at the webinar were most concerned about the nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels in homes with gas stoves. They noted that using effective ventilation while cooking could mitigate some air pollution problems, but most people do not use their exhaust fans regularly.
They also noted that although the World Health Organization and Canada have standards for indoor levels of NO2, the United States has none, and our gas stoves and ovens emit levels of NO2 that would be illegal if emitted outdoors. NO2 levels are 50% to 400% higher in homes that cook with gas than in homes that cook with electricity, and these levels are reached in less time than it takes to scramble an egg.
Why are they so concerned about NO2 levels? There is a 42% increase in the risk of asthma (the number one chronic disease in children) in children living in homes with gas stoves. NO2 exposure can increase lung and breast cancer, cause adverse pregnancy outcomes, exacerbate lung conditions, and cause cognitive and learning deficits.
These doctors explained that gas stoves emit about twice as much small particulate matter as electric stoves, another cause for concern. Chronic exposure to particulate matter can cause premature death, asthma, premature births, and low birth weight babies.
If you really love cooking with gas, then you may be alarmed by this negative information. What can you do? If you must continue to cook with gas, then always use an exhaust fan that vents to the outside. Open a window. Cook on the back burners. Use electric devices like microwaves, toaster ovens, electric tea kettles, and countertop induction burners for some of your cooking. Then, as soon as you can, replace your gas range with an induction range.
Induction cooking uses electric currents to directly heat pots and pans through magnetic induction. Instead of using thermal conduction (a gas or electric element transferring heat from a burner to a pot or pan), induction heats the cooking vessel itself almost instantly. When you turn it off, it’s off, just as the gas burner is when you turn off the gas. But it heats up the food in your pot much faster and more efficiently than your gas burner does.
In a test comparing the length of time it took to boil 5.75 quarts of water in an eight-quart pot on the three types of cooktops, it took 17.8 minutes on an electric resistance burner, 18.6 minutes on a gas burner, and only 9.3 minutes on an induction burner. A study of the efficiency of the three types showed that the electric resistance delivered 70% of the energy running it as useful heat, natural gas delivered 30%, and induction delivered 85%.
Because induction heats pans using magnetism, your pans need to be attracted to magnets. You can check your existing pans using a simple magnet — you probably have one on your refrigerator. My daughters had some pretty grungy old pans they were happy to replace, but if you don’t want to give up some of your non-magnetic devices, you can buy an induction converter or interface, an iron plate with a handle. When you put it on your burner it will get hot and heat your non-magnetic pot. It’s a little less efficient, but it should work well.
Some people have worried that pacemakers may be affected by induction stoves. The doctors at the webinar commented that induction stoves are used commonly all over Europe, and there has never been a reported case of a pacemaker problem. They also said that modern pacemakers reset very quickly after any disturbance. However, it would be wise to check with your doctor about induction cooking if you do have a pacemaker.
If you have questions or would like to see the original data, email Anne.Huberman@gmail.com.