Ice Cream vs. Gelato

‘Tis the season for refreshing desserts! Bring on the ice cream! Bring on the gelato! But, which do you prefer more? And what is the difference between the two?
Gelato and ice cream both have many similarities. They are a cold, delicious and refreshing treat, served in a dish, or a cone. They both contain cream, milk and sugar. They come in many, different varieties and flavors and you can find them at most grocery store retailers. So, why do they seem so different from each other?
Ice cream’s consistency is creamy, yet solid, with a subtle or mild, pleasant flavor. Gelato has a dense, but spreadable consistency, with a much richer flavor.
You may be surprised to learn that ice cream is typically colder than gelato. Ice cream is served between six and 10 degrees Fahrenheit and gelato is served between 10 and 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Because gelato is served at a warmer temperature, it doesn’t numb the mouth as much as ice cream, so your taste buds are able to experience the full flavor of the sweet treat. Be cautious though, gelato also melts faster than ice cream!
Authentic gelato from Italy (gelato actually means ice cream in Italian) is made from a custard base of milk, cream and sugar. But much less cream is used than ice cream. Gelato and ice cream are usually made up of the same ingredients, but both use different proportions of each. Ice cream is also whipped at a high speed in an ice cream maker, which makes it airier and less dense.
When it comes to nutrition information, gelato has fewer calories, less sugar and a lower fat content per serving than ice cream. A typical scoop of vanilla gelato has around 222 calories and 14 grams of fat. A scoop of vanilla ice cream has 273 calories and 15 grams of fat.
So, which one tastes better? That question can really only be answered by you. It depends on what you are looking for and what you enjoy. If you want something less cold, with a full flavor, you may be on gelato’s side. But, if you love an ice-cold treat, that is creamy and may hold up to this hot summer weather we’ve been having, ice cream could be your go to.
Really, you can’t go wrong with whatever you prefer.
If you’d like to try both and decide for yourself, below are some recipes.
Heat the milk and vanilla bean in a medium saucepan set over medium heat until simmering, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, vigorously whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a medium-sized bowl until the yolks lighten in color slightly. Remove the milk from the heat and pour slowly into the egg yolks while whisking. Pour everything back into the saucepan, scraping the bowl. Return the saucepan to the heat and stir until the mixture thickens slightly, approximately 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard the vanilla bean. Stir in the cream and vanilla extract. Allow to cool. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and prepare the gelato according to the manufacturer’s instructions, until it is frozen and scoopable. Alternatively, place the mixture in a metal container and freeze, beating at 1-hour intervals, until the gelato is scoopable.
Add egg yolks and sugar to a medium saucepan and whisk until a light-yellow color and well combined. In another small saucepan, heat milk over medium-low heat until it just begins to simmer. Do not stir. Gradually add milk to egg and sugar mixture, stirring constantly. Return to heat until it reaches 165º F, but do not allow it to come to a boil. As soon as it reaches the correct temperature, remove it from the heat. Pour custard base into an airtight container and store in the refrigerator until it chills to 65º F. The longer the custard base chills, the creamier your ice cream will be. Once the custard base is ready, stir in the heavy cream and vanilla extract and pour it into your ice cream maker and process according to your ice cream maker’s instructions.
