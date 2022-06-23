One thing I know my kids will always eat is ramen noodles. But there isn’t much to them, just some broth, noodles and a boat load of salt. While I don’t mind if they enjoy them on occasion (they may be a guilty pleasure of mine, as well), we decided to try to make our own ramen bowls with some veggies, meat and soft-boiled eggs and what do you know? The kids loved them even more! So, it’s now a meal we enjoy often.
The recipe we tried is from Fork Knife Swoon. We made a few tweaks to make it customized to our liking, and we’ve tried it a few different ways with success.
I usually buy rotisserie chicken and use that instead of cooking my own chicken breast. It’s just less hassle. We have also tried it with steak, which is just as delicious. I am sure pork would be great too, or even tofu!
I have always used fresh shiitake mushrooms and we like to add spinach to the soup. This recipe is so versatile though, you really could add many other vegetables. We always double this recipe and it feeds a family of four. Get creative!
Simple Homemade Chicken Ramen
Recipe adapted from https://www.forkknifeswoon.com/
This quick, easy homemade ramen is inspired by traditional Japanese ramen and has a delicious, simple homemade broth, roasted chicken, fresh veggies, noodles, and a soft cooked egg.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serving size: Two servings
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts (boneless, skin-on)*
kosher salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to season
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
2 tsp sesame or vegetable oil
2 tsp fresh ginger, minced
1 Tbsp fresh garlic, minced
3 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 Tbsp mirin
4 cups rich chicken stock
1 oz dried shiitake mushrooms (or 1/2 cup fresh)
1–2 tsp sea salt, to taste
2 large eggs
1/2 cup scallions, sliced
2 (3 oz) pkgs. dried ramen noodles
optional: fresh jalapeño or chili slices, for serving
Instructions:
For cooking the chicken:
Preheat the oven to 375℉. Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper.
Melt the butter in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken, skin-side down, and cook until the skin is golden brown and releases easily from the pan, about 5-7 minutes. Flip the chicken over and cook for another four to five minutes, until golden.
Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Remove from the oven, transfer the chicken to a plate, and cover with foil until ready to serve.
For making the broth:
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat until it shimmers. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for a few minutes until softened. Add the soy sauce and mirin and stir to combine. Cook for another minute.
Add the stock, cover, and bring to a boil. Remove the lid, and let simmer uncovered for five minutes, then add the dried mushrooms. Simmer gently for another 10 minutes, and season with salt to taste.
For making soft boiled eggs:
Fill a pot with enough water to cover the eggs and bring to a boil. Gently lower the eggs (still cold from the fridge) into the boiling water and let simmer for seven minutes (for a slightly-runny yolk) or eight minutes (for a soft, but set-up yolk).
Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. When the timer finishes, transfer the eggs to the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Wait at least five minutes, or until cool enough to handle, then carefully peel away the shell and slice in half, lengthwise. Set aside until ready to serve.
For assembling the ramen bowls:
Meanwhile, chop the scallions and jalapeño (if using). Slice the chicken into thin pieces. Set aside. When the eggs finish cooking, add the ramen noodles to the boiling water.
Cook for two to three minutes, until soft, then divide the noodles into two large bowls. Add the sliced chicken and the ramen broth. Top with the fresh scallions, jalapeño, and the soft-boiled egg. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.