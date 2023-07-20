Harry Potter Recipe

There are tons of Harry Potter recipes circulating the internet from Butterbeer, to wizardly treats and drinkable potions, but sometimes we need something a little more savory.
Getting into the spirit of Harry Potter can happen at the dinner table, too!
When planning out a Harry Potter themed dinner, you can get creative if you’d like to make the meals fun and festive, but you can also hit the simple button and think of some easy, tasty English dishes and save the sweets for dessert.
A couple of our English favorites that we thoroughly enjoy are Bangers and Mash (sausages with mashed potatoes) and Fish and Chips (fried fish with French fries).
Below are the recipes — these are simple, quick and delicious.
Bangers and Mash
Recipe adapted from https://www.recipetineats.com/
This recipe is comfort food at its finest! Serve with a side of mashed potatoes and a side of peas or steamed veggies and make sure to give it a heavy drizzle of gravy.
Ingredients:
½ tablespoons of oil
8 sausages (any will do, whatever is your favorite)
1 large onion, halved and finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons of flour
2 cups of beef stock/broth, low sodium
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Instructions:
Brown sausages in a skillet then remove when cooked through. Keep at least 1 ½-2 tablespoons of fat in the pan to use for making the gravy. If there’s an excessive amount of oil in the skillet, feel free to discard some.
Sauté the onion and garlic in the sausage drippings until the onions are translucent.
Cook off flour — this is an important step for flavor and you don’t want to skip it. Add the flour into the onion mixture and cook it for a couple of minutes.
Add beef broth or liquid stock, if lumps form you can use a whisk to help make it smooth.
Simmer, stirring the gravy for two to three minutes until the gravy thickens to your desired consistency. It will thicken more upon cooling off a bit, so keep that in mind.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve the sausage with your prepared mashed potatoes and a veggie for a side and pour the gravy on everything. Enjoy!
Air Fryer Fish and Chips
Recipe adapted from https://feelgoodfoodie.net/
You don’t need to deep fry your fish to get it nice and crispy and delicious, this recipe works so well in the air fryer. This is great for a quick, easy weeknight meal. It will be ready in minutes. Add some of your favorite French fries and you’ve got fish and chips!
Ingredients:
½ cup of all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons of paprika
½ teaspoon of garlic powder
½ teaspoon of salt
¼ teaspoon of black pepper
1 large egg, beaten
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 pound cod filet, cut into strips
Cooking oil spray
Tartar sauce
Lemon wedges
Instructions:
In a small bowl, mix the flour with paprika, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Place the beaten egg in another bowl and the panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl.
Pat the fish dry using a paper towel. Dredge the fish in the flour mixture, then the egg and finally the panko breadcrumbs, pressing down lightly until the crumbs stick.
Spray both sides of the fish with oil.
Air fry at 400°F, turning halfway through until crispy and lightly golden, about 10-12 minutes.
Serve with fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge on the side.
