With Hanukkah starting December 18 and continuing through the 26th, it’s time to get cooking all those delicious Jewish foods you like to enjoy during the holidays.
Hanukkah is celebrated on the 25th day of the month of Kislev, the Jewish calendar. Which can fall anywhere in early November or late December.
Traditional Hanukkah foods are often fried as a reminder of the oil in the story of Hanukkah. There had only been enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for one single day, but the flames continued flickering for eight nights, leaving them time to find a fresh supply.
Some popular Jewish Hanukkah foods are:
Sufganiyo: Which is the Hebrew word for donuts. These are a cross between a beignet and a jelly donut.
Brisket: This became a Jewish food tradition because Kosher practices make it easier to slice brisket meat cuts.
Gelt: These are foil wrapped chocolate coins that are used to play dreidel, a traditional Hanukkah game.
Kugel: A traditional noodle casserole dish that can either be sweet or savory.
Potato Latkes: Shredded potatoes made into pancake shapes, often served with applesauce or sour cream.
Challah bread: An egg-rich yeast-leavened bread that is usually braided or twisted before baking.
Here are a couple recipes that are simple, easy and super tasty!
Rinse and peel your potatoes and onions and shred them using either a food processor or a box grater. Remove the liquid from the potatoes by squeezing it out through a cheesecloth or kitchen towel.
In a large bowl add the potato and onion, followed by the egg, flour and salt, mix with your hands or spoon to combine.
In a preheated pan with oil, place a spoonful of the potato mixture into the pan and flatten it with the backside of a spoon. Fry until golden, then flip with a spatula and fry the other side. Repeat with the rest of the mixture, serve and enjoy!
Tip: To keep latkes warm while cooking the whole batch, keep the cooked ones in the oven.
Dissolve 1 tbsp. of sugar and yeast in a medium bowl with warm water. Wait two minutes or until bubbles and foam appear to confirm yeast is active. You’ll be able to see the bloom forming within about 30 seconds or so. If no activity occurs, your yeast may be dead and you’ll need to throw it out and start over with new yeast.
Add 1/4 cup sugar, oil and egg. Whisk well. Add 1/2 cup flour and salt. Add remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time. As dough becomes stiff, begin kneading in flour. Once all flour is combined, knead for about 5 minutes.
Let rise in a greased bowl, about 2 hours, until doubled in size.
Punch down dough and divide into 6 to 8 equal pieces. Knead in any add-ins if using. Form individual pieces into desired shape (spiral, braid, etc.). Let rise for 15 minutes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool on baking racks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.