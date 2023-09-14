Good Things Come in Small Packages: Nepali Momo

Empanadas, dumplings, ravioli. Delicious bites in small packages are popular in many cultures. Let’s pay homage to one of them: the momo.
A momo is a type of filled and steamed dumpling from Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. The momo can also be found in the nearby countries of China, Bhutan, and India. They can be made with fillings of ground meat, vegetables, or cheese.
The owners of the Keene International Market in Keene volunteered to share their knowledge of the momo by teaching Cornucopia Project campers how to make these dumpling delicacies back in August. The inspiration for this column originated from the market’s posting of photos of the experience on Facebook.
Momo Ghar, the contributor of the recipe I used on the Food Network website, is a well-known momo restaurant and it seemed like a recipe that utilized ingredients I had on-hand. This recipe does include a disclaimer stating that it is from a restaurant and not tested for home kitchens, but I was undeterred.
While the end product was delicious and the flavor profiles of onion, garlic, ginger, and spices was one that I love, I did find the execution to be challenging. While the recipe claims to make 40-45 momos, I cut the filling quantities down by about half for my small family, although I made the full wrapper recipe and still ended up with only 25 momos.
I’m not sure why, other than my admitted inexperience. Although these were fun to make, the dough was super-sticky and I had to oil my hands, rolling pin, and counter repeatedly to combat the stickiness.
As I do not own a bamboo steamer, I used a well-oiled metal vegetable steamer, which worked fine for steaming them in eight minutes. However, I could only steam about six momos at a time. I also subbed ground turkey for the chicken thighs.
My first batch was not at all pretty. I tried to make them in the satchel shape of the recipe, but they just looked like sad blobs after they were steamed.
I ended up running out of cooking time the first night (due to the dough resting time), and stored half of the dough and filling in the fridge to cook the next day, and I think the dough was a little easier to work with when it was cold.
The momos in my second batch (seen in photos) were in the round bundle shape, and they looked slightly better and were easier to form. I made a quick dipping sauce using hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, and red pepper flakes and served these with a side of coconut rice, but they are quite filling on their own.
If you’re a fan of international cuisines, give momo making a try. And if you’re looking for expert advice before you get started, swing by Keene International Market for a few tips!
Nepali Momo
Ingredients:
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/2 pounds ground chicken thighs
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup chopped onions
4 tbsp. minced garlic
4 tbsp. minced, peeled ginger
2 tbsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Salt and black pepper
Nonstick cooking spray or oil
Directions:
Mix together flour and 1-and-a-half cups room temperature water in bowl. Knead dough well until it is medium-firm and flexible, dusting with flour as needed. Cover and let rest for 1 hour. Meanwhile, mix together chicken, cilantro, onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon, 2 tbsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. black pepper in bowl. To make wrappers: Break off a half-ounce of dough and form it into a ball. Place ball on flat surface and roll it into a 4-inch round with rolling pin. Repeat with remaining dough. Spray steamer pan with cooking spray or brush with oil. Place a tablespoon of chicken filling in middle of a wrapper. Holding wrapper in your left hand, use your right thumb and index finger to start pinching edges of wrapper together. Pinch and fold until edges of circle close up like a little satchel. Place momos in prepared steamer pan. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Fill steamer pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Set steamer pan with momos on top of pot and cover with tight lid. Steam momos until cooked, 8 to 9 minutes.
