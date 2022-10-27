While the kiddos gorge themselves on Halloween sugar, the gathered adults may be craving a smorgasbord of treats that are a little more substantial and less of a trick to pull together. Here are a few simple and creepy-looking dishes that will get party-goers in the right mood for their annual night of horror.
Don’t let the blood and gore stop there when it can easily be continued onto a themed charcuterie board of flesh-like cured-meat fingers, fresh mozzarella pearl eyeballs, moldy bleu cheese, and bloody-colored red fruits. Let your imagination go wild and build the board with a plastic skeleton in the center for an extra body-parts effect.
2 1/2 tbsp. cherry, strawberry, or raspberry preserves, divided
2 tbsp. finely chopped nuts, such as almonds, pecans, or walnuts
1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed
1 large egg, beaten
Sliced apples, crackers, bread, grapes for serving
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice brie round in half horizontally and spread 1 tbsp. preserves over bottom half, then sprinkle with nuts. Place top half of round over nuts and preserves, rind side up, and spread 1 tbsp. preserves over top. Set aside. Place thawed puff pastry sheet on lightly floured surface and trim 1 inch from shorter end to create square shape; set aside. Roll square pastry piece slightly thinner and cut 2 eyes and a mouth shape from center of square. Use pieces of trimmed dough to create a nose, eye lids, and lips, or other features as desired. Place formed nose in center top of brie round, on top of preserves and carefully lay square sheet of puff pastry over nose, and gently press down to form face. Add eyelids, brows, or lips made from trimmed pastry, as desired. Wrap pastry all the way around cheese, sealing it together underneath. Place wrapped brie, seam side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush with beaten egg wash. Bake in preheated oven until evenly browned, about 20 minutes. Garnish with remaining preserves to create bloody effect. Place on serving platter with accompaniments and insert cheese knife in the side for spooky effect.
7 green olives stuffed with pimento, sliced in half
Red food coloring/paste
Instructions:
Halve 7 eggs lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork and stir in mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, and green food coloring. Add more mayo if too dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Fill egg white halves evenly with yolk mixture and place green olive slice on top of yolk mixture. Use a toothpick to draw red veins around the whites of eyes.
Pour cranberry juice into highball glass filled with ice. Float vodka on top by pouring it slowly over the back of a spoon to disrupt the flow, or slowly drizzle vodka onto cranberry juice for swirling effect. Serve and enjoy. Blavod is the most widely available brand of black vodka, but you can make your own black vodka using whichever brand you prefer by adding 10 drops of blue food coloring, 10 drops of red food coloring, and 8 drops of green food coloring to a 750-millileter bottle of vodka. Note: the black vodka will immediately start to settle and eventually take over the red juice so serve immediately!
