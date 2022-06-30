While many food-related businesses took a pandemic hit, grocery delivery services hit their stride. Instacart’s revenue was just 735 million in 2019, but jumped to $1.8 billion by 2021, hitting $1.5 billion in 2020.
According to Forbes, 500,000 Instacart shoppers now access upwards of 45,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, ordering everything from groceries to home goods and beauty products. But what about the drivers on the front lines? Are they getting rich, too?
On a recent weekday morning, I tagged along with Instacart shopper Andy (name changed for privacy) as he navigated the frequent ups and downs of grocery delivery. We met at 9 a.m. at a Keene grocery store parking lot and while we waited for an Instacart order to pop up on the app, we chatted about his life on the road.
Andy drives for multiple delivery services and had already been at it since 6 a.m. on this day, making a Home Depot delivery via the app Roadie to Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Most mornings are spent with a core group of area DoorDash drivers, delivering a multitude of caffeine orders. On an average morning, he can delivery 17 or so orders between the hours of 6 and 10 a.m. without much effort within Keene.
Generally, Andy said, he shies away from large mileage deliveries unless the money is really good. With the Roadie delivery, he could combine it with another order in Massachusetts to up the overall payout.
However, delivery work is full of bumps in the road, as you’ll see more of later on.
For this trip, he says, he ran into two issues: items weren’t in stock and he was given the incorrect delivery address. All part of the delivery game and challenges that he’s learned over time to take in stride.
He’s been delivering full-time for about six months now. Previously, he had been doing it as a side hustle for extra cash along with his full-time job. He’s quick to tell you that he could make more money with increased effort.
“If I applied myself, I could easily clear $3,000 to $4,000 a month,” he said.
Instacart charges up to $9 for an order of $35 or more, but also offers annual subscription plans to shoppers, and then retailers also pay a fee to be included in Instacart’s delivery services. The app offers its drivers a base rate of $7, Andy explained.
Like with many jobs in the service industry, Andy says it’s the tips that bring delivery work up to a livable wage. The tips are crucial. Many drivers won’t even take an order that doesn’t include tip and live by the mantra, “No tip, no trip!”
The tip, he stressed, should be seen more as a helpful surcharge to the driver than an actual tip, but many shoppers are under the mistaken belief that the service fee goes entirely to the drivers. It does not, he emphasized, and that belief is frustrating.
On the Instacart app, drivers can see the “presumed tip” in advance, but this is subject to change based on the level of service the customer feels they received – they can bump it up if they’re happy or down if they’re displeased.
As we sat waiting for orders to roll in, Andy saw one that he didn’t want to touch because it contained heavy items (possibly cases of drinks) and strange items he didn’t recognize. He let it sit and waited for something better to come along.
After about 15 or so minutes, though, he was willing to claim it when nothing more attractive popped up, mostly so we could get started, he said. If an order sits in the app unclaimed by a driver for too long, the app will increase its driver compensation to make it more appealing.
We headed inside and he let the app know that he was starting the shop. The order was full of organic produce items, deli items (slows everything down, he says), and what Andy called “weirdo bread” and strange cat food.
He ran into problems almost immediately when the store was out of organic strawberries. The customer, he said, can add acceptable substitutions in the app and in this case had substituted conventional strawberries.
While they’re required to weigh produce, they’re not required to examine it for bruises, etc., but Andy does anyway for integrity reasons.
We cruised on to the deli, where there was another out-of-stock item that day. By now, Andy had started a text conversation through the app with the customer, to inquire as to acceptable substitutions. Waiting for responses can often slow down the shop, he says, but he doesn’t feel as pressured to shop quickly as some of his colleagues do even though there’s always a clock running on fulfillment of the orders.
Several times, items were brands he was not familiar with and were difficult to locate. Another issue? The app kept freezing up in the store, which he says is a typical headache, as are service drops when you’re traveling in rural areas.
Additionally, customers can add items to the order as you go. A couple is OK, he says, but sometimes it’s over the top.
One thing I learned: Delivering alcohol, even a case of beer or bottle of wine, is against New Hampshire law. Customers will try to circumvent this, he says, but for drivers it’s not worth the risk of breaking the law.
For me, it felt like we were on a scavenger hunt at times, as we prowled the aisles on the hunt for a specialty “weirdo bread” or organic item. With multiple bread locations in a large store, it’s not as easy as it sounds, and I even got a little adrenaline rush when we found something elusive. Andy admitted that this was one of the hardest orders he’d taken in a while.
The best perk of delivery driving for Andy is that he can choose his hours, he says. For example, he avoids lunchtime orders due to heavy Keene traffic during that time of day and mostly works early mornings.
He’s learned that sometimes it’s best to jut cut your losses and move on, and that you have to be able to shake off the inevitable hassles. His apparent laidback personality and sense of humor, I could see, came in handy for this type of work.
His highest tip? He was once tipped $50 for an expedited delivery of a bedding set. Oftentimes, orders are placed when customers are desperate for time-saving measures, like when he delivered an order of yard games for a soon-to-start party.
As we hit the checkout, Andy pulled out his Instacart credit card and prepared for the delivery portion of the order. He was headed out of the city to a neighboring town and we said our goodbyes at his vehicle quickly so the ice cream wouldn’t melt.
Although he does see fellow drivers hustling like crazy and making up to $1,000 a week, most are simply trying to survive the economy.
“There are a lot of people out here doing it just to eat dinner tonight,” he said.
