Bakers know that often the key ingredient to a rich and chocolatey dessert is a splash of strong coffee. Why? Coffee enhances and intensifies the flavor of chocolate.

According to a 2020 study, coffee can increase sensitivity to sweet flavors and decrease sensitivity to bitter ones, although the reasons for this are still not entirely understood by researchers.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.