Bakers know that often the key ingredient to a rich and chocolatey dessert is a splash of strong coffee. Why? Coffee enhances and intensifies the flavor of chocolate.
According to a 2020 study, coffee can increase sensitivity to sweet flavors and decrease sensitivity to bitter ones, although the reasons for this are still not entirely understood by researchers.
Of course, the most beloved example of a coffee-centric dessert just may be the classic Italian favorite, tiramisu. Tiramisu has been adapted into a countless number of dessert variations over time, but the original recipe consists of coffee-dipped ladyfinger cookies that are layered with whipped eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, dusted with cocoa powder.
The famous NYC bakery Milk Bar has a world-renowned Compost Cookie recipe that was created by chef-owner Christina Tosi and featured on the Food Network. This everything-but-the-kitchen-sink recipe includes pretzels, potato chips, graham crackers -- and a tablespoon of coffee grounds.
Perhaps the use of a throwaway ingredient is how the cookie’s name came to be, but regardless, the coffee grounds are a go-to addition for this flavor bomb of a baked good. Lucky for us, the recipe is available on the bakery’s website at milkbarstore.com/blogs/recipes, and for the non-bakers, a little secret: They ship.
But baked goods aren’t the only ones feeling the jittery coffee love in the culinary world these days. Perhaps you’ve heard of a popular little number called the espresso martini? In fun and fabulous form, coffee and spirits are being combined by creative mixologists into delightful after-hours cocktails.
To make your own coffee-infused vodka that will keep the party going all night long at home, follow the recipe included here and try your hand at mixing up a little coffee martini magic. Shaken, not stirred for me, please.
If your household is a little more grill tools than Grey Goose, how about whisking up a spicy and stimulating barbecue coffee dry rub? Coffee grounds can bring a fun twist of flavor to your steak, ribs, or chicken. Give your grilled meats a shot of deep-roasted seasoning this summer with the dry rub recipe I’ve included below.
Don’t stop there with your cup o’ Joe. Coffee can be an added tastebud tingler in a multitude of recipes for dishes like chili, pulled pork, marinades, snack foods, and ice cream.
Coffee-infused dishes are most definitely all the buzz. No cup required.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until well-blended. Rub 1 tbsp. per pound on meat of choice, such as beef, chicken, or pork. Allow to set in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Store any remaining rub in an airtight jar for up to 6 months.
1/3 to 1/2 cup coarsely crushed whole coffee beans
750 mL vodka
You’ll Need:
Two large clean bottles or jars
Cheesecloth or fine strainer
Funnel
Instructions:
Coarsely grind the coffee beans with a muddler, pestle, or coffee grinder. Combine coarsely ground coffee beans and vodka in large, clean jar or bottle. Cap and shake the container gently for 15-30 seconds. Store in a cool, dark place for 3 to 4 days, swirling container gently each day. Sample by pouring into a glass. For more flavor, allow it to steep longer. Pour infused vodka into second clean bottle or jar, filtering with cheesecloth. Carefully seal. Use right away or store unused coffee-infused vodka in a cool, dark place for up to two years, or until flavor fades.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.