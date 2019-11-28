Dear Cake Breaker,
Now that Thanksgiving is over, what do I do with all these leftovers?
Love,
Fridge-full
Dear Fridge-full,
I had been working in kitchens for about 10 years when I arrived at what I considered the greatest culinary conclusion. It was an epiphany that was going to solve the biggest hurdles facing busy eaters and cooks, and maybe even solve the food waste crisis.
I was riding in the car with my dad when I decided to tell him about the blog I was interested in launching to help educate others about my new and radical ideas.
“You cook components, not meals,” I explained. “And then, you take those ingredients and make meals out of them for the rest of the week.”
He remained silent.
“It’s called ‘Flow Cooking,’ ” I pronounced proudly.
“You mean leftovers,” he replied.
My dad has never been the meal provider in my family, and I chalked up his unenlightened response to firsthand ignorance of the timesaving and resource-saving potential of my ideas. Yet, after living this philosophy and talking about it more with others in the years since, I have realized that he is also not wrong. I may be talking about glorified leftovers, but leftovers are due for a new public relations campaign.
When I was a teenager, I would arrive home from high school and plug into Food Network. I enjoyed watching Rachael Ray’s rise to stardom and was introduced to the young handsome British Naked Chef. It was the dawn of the culinary celebrity.
One show induced a particular combination of fascination and disdain: “Semi-Homemade with Sandra Lee.” Although not adept at cooking an egg, I was a budding food snob. This is not cooking, I thought, this is food combining.
But within the formula of “Semi-Homemade” there was an undeniable creativity. Sandra Lee was a culinary savant, celebrating the excess of prepared food all around us. Use this Thanksgiving to harvest this food combining wisdom and re-imagine “Semi-Homemade,” this time utilizing the layers of flavor already on hand.
Simmer some stock or snack on a turkey sandwich, but please don’t force yourself to finish the leftovers in the days following Thanksgiving. Instead, separate your food gold into freezer containers, and make a list. Once your hunger has returned, so will your creativity.
Mashed potatoes make a good topping for shepherd’s pie — an imposing task without taters in the bank. Roasted vegetables are delicious tossed into a brothy soup.
Observe the time savings of leftovers on-hand. Learn from these gifts you gave yourself back on the third Thursday of November. Make another feast, get your plastic storage containers ready and plan to eat again.
Not the same meal, not the next day. Freeze and plan accordingly. These leftovers will be another incarnation in another time.
Once a year at Thanksgiving we celebrate the leftover, gushing over pie for breakfast and the merits of the turkey-sweet potato-cranberry-dressed sandwich. But once the final bone is picked, we fall into a cultural amnesia about the benefits of prepared abundance.
This holiday season, multiple generations will gather around the same table, the younger generations sharing, loudly over wine, the things they’ve learned in the world. They present their new knowledge with the shyness and excitement of discovery.
These life experiences include the gradual uncovering of the great and powerful forces of the world — love, violence, political action — but they also include the rediscovery of the more mundane, like leftovers. These ideas unearthed by the young and re-presented to the old are sometimes met with a mixture of fatigue and amusement, but this cycle is imperative to our progress.
We must celebrate the old-made-new, consider it, make it live again. Leftovers, like all our greatest ideas, are not new; they have been with us all along. We just need to see them with new eyes, set the table and serve them up again.
Love,
Cake Breaker