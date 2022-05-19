Extracting Intoxicating Flavors

Sarah Jones is a maker by nature, though she confesses that she hasn’t always been successful at some of her creative attempts, like knitting. With her delicious exploration into flavor extracts, she’s found her sweet spot.
It was a tasty experiment that she started just for her own private use when she made her first batch of vanilla extract back in 2020. After bottling up the vanilla goodness and sharing a taste with others who told her it was the best vanilla they had ever tasted; she was hooked.
“This is the perfect mix of logical and creative,” she said of the extracting process.
She kept one small bottle for herself and the rest went to be sold at Alstead Country Crafts, also known as ACC and located on Route 10 in Gilsum since 2020, when the owner told her locally produced vanilla would be a popular item with the customers. With that, Sweetbrook Estate was born.
And then she wondered, “What else can I extract?”
Since then, she’s made extracts of orange, lemon, cinnamon, coffee, and mint. While the mint she grows herself, the vanilla beans and other flavoring products are purchased from a co-op that works with fair-trade farmers in places like Indonesia and Madagascar.
“Knowing where ingredients come from makes a better finished product,” Jones said of her commitment to the fair-trade movement and the hardworking farmers who are often paid very little by the brokers and distributors. “I love to bake. Vanilla is my favorite flavor.”
Creativity aside, the undertaking really comes down to two factors: “It’s math and patience,” Jones said of the extracting process, which takes a full year of time from start to finish. She uses a specific ratio of alcohol (usually vodka) to the weight of the vanilla beans, which she buys fresh and plump.
She makes her small batches in gallon jars that she labels with fun batch names, like “Be true!” or “Be delightful!” and tracks on a spreadsheet. Right now, she’s using bird names to label the batches she has in process. The jars are stored in cool, dark places that need to be temperature-controlled.
“I have jars all over the place,” she laughs of her home-based business. She currently has a Hawaiian vanilla extract in the works that she’s really excited about seeing to fruition as the beans are the most high-end product that she’s ever purchased.
At the start of this year, Keene International Market on Emerald Street in Keene began to carry several Sweetbrook Estate products that are made specifically with international ingredients, like the Indonesian vanilla extract, Chilean orange extract, Saigon cinnamon extract, and the Guatemalan coffee extract.
While her products are sold via consignment at ACC, Keene International Market purchases items at wholesale price for resale. Her vanilla extracts sell between $12 to $15 at ACC, while the other extracts are $5.
Once the vanilla beans are extracted, they can also be dried and ground for other products like vanilla sugar, also carried at ACC. She saves the dried vanilla flecks, the “vanilla caviar” as she calls it, for her own use in baking and cooking.
“People don’t realize it, but vanilla can also be used in savory dishes,” she explained. “And it’s also really good in marinades.”
While she’s hoping to expand to more locations, she currently focused on another project: She and her daughter will be opening a café in Chesterfield’s Marsh House, a historic property that they purchased for $1 in 2021.
The building is currently undergoing renovations by Jones’ business partners and they hope to open by the end of the summer. Her daughter has past coffee shop management experience and Jones intends to both bake with and sell her extracts at the café.
“We really want to be part of the community,” she said. “A place where people can get together and catch up over a cup of coffee with friends.”
To contact Jones regarding her Sweetbrook Estate products, email sweetbrookestate@gmail.com.