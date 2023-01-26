We’ve all witnessed the price of eggs skyrocket over the past few months. I saw a funny meme this week that said we’d all probably be dying potatoes at Easter this year. Yikes.
Once in a while, when I’ve run out of eggs or not had quite enough for baking, I’ve utilized egg substitutions. You can find several of these by doing an online search, but my usual go-to for one egg is 2 tbsp. flour, 1/2 tsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, and 2 tbsp. of a liquid (milk, buttermilk, diluted yogurt).
Beat these together until smooth and add to your recipe for a quick egg cheat. I keep a piece of paper with the recipe taped to the inside of my cupboard so it’s easy to find when I’m in a pinch.
With a bottomless pit of a teenager in the house, I can go through eggs quickly. Luckily, I’ve found that tofu makes a tasty and affordable substitute for scrambled eggs. At my supermarket last week, a dozen eggs cost about $4.50, and a block of firm organic tofu was $2.29.
First, what is tofu? Tofu originated in China and is condensed soy milk pressed into solid white blocks, akin to how cheese is made. A coagulant called nigari, which is high in minerals and left over when salt is extracted from seawater, helps the tofu to solidify or sometimes calcium is used for this purpose.
A nutrient-dense food, tofu is high in protein and essential amino acids. Tofu also contains isoflavones, plant compounds which help reduce the risks of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease and are the main source of tofu health benefits.
Long used as a meat substitute by vegetarians and vegans, tofu can be purchased in different forms, such as extra-soft silken tofu or extra-firm tofu. Silken tofu is best used in dessert recipes and extra-firm tofu can be cut into cubes and fried, sauteed, roasted. Because tofu is mild in flavor, it absorbs the flavors of spices or sauces extremely well.
We tried this Southwest Tofu Scramble recipe last week and thought it was a winner. It has a ton of high reviews online, so it seemed like a good bet. I added jalapeno pepper instead of bell pepper for some extra heat and just threw in a handful of frozen chopped kale instead of fresh.
It tasted extremely similar to scrambled eggs and the southwest flavors helped with the fake out. Also, it’s good to note that the turmeric is what made the tofu scramble appear yellow rather than grey, so don’t skip that ingredient if color is important to you. The turmeric flavor was mild.
The draining step is vital to the process. Place a baking sheet or dish under the towel-wrapped tofu as it’s being pressed if you don’t want liquid running everywhere on your counter.
High in protein and potential, tofu might not ever completely replace the incredible, edible eggs in your household, but there’s never been a better time to eat a few less yolks.
Pat tofu dry and roll in a clean, absorbent towel. Set something heavy on top, such as a cast-iron skillet, for 15 minutes to drain. While tofu is draining, prepare sauce by adding dry spices to small bowl and adding enough water to make a pourable sauce. Prep veggies and warm large skillet with oil over medium heat. Add onion and peppers. Season with pinch of salt and pepper and stir. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add kale, season a bit more with salt and pepper if desired, and cover to steam for 2 minutes. Unwrap tofu and use fork to crumble into pieces. Use spatula to move veggies to one side of pan and add tofu. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add sauce. Stir immediately to evenly distribute sauce. Cook for another 5-7 minutes. Serve immediately with side dishes and toppings of choice, such as breakfast potatoes, toast, fruit, cilantro, or salsa.
