We’ve all witnessed the price of eggs skyrocket over the past few months. I saw a funny meme this week that said we’d all probably be dying potatoes at Easter this year. Yikes.

Once in a while, when I’ve run out of eggs or not had quite enough for baking, I’ve utilized egg substitutions. You can find several of these by doing an online search, but my usual go-to for one egg is 2 tbsp. flour, 1/2 tsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, and 2 tbsp. of a liquid (milk, buttermilk, diluted yogurt).

