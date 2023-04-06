Whether you celebrate Easter with a fancy brunch, or a nice classy dinner, the side dishes are just as important as the main course.
If you are more of a comfort food kind of person, you might want to try a cheesy potato casserole. This casserole is made with diced potatoes and a yummy homemade cheese sauce.
If you’d rather go with a wow factor and put together something that has a little more pizazz than a casserole, try making some asparagus puff pastry bundles. These not only look amazing, but the gruyere cheese and the prosciutto really make it something special.
Or, why not make them both?
Both of the recipes below are simple and easy but taste delicious and would pair well with most any Easter main dish, any time of day.
This isn’t your average shredded potato casserole. Made with fresh potatoes and a homemade cheese sauce, this casserole is sure to become a family favorite.
Ingredients:
3 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, chopped.
¼ cup of salted butter
⅔ cup of chicken broth
⅓ cup of milk
3 Tbs. flour
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
1 cup of sour cream
3 cups of sharp cheddar cheese, divided
3 green onions, chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375˚F and grease a 9x13” baking dish.
Add the potatoes to a large pot of cold water. Bring the potatoes and water to a boil and cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until fork tender, then drain them and add them to the greased baking dish.
While the potatoes are boiling, bring the chicken broth and butter to a boil in a medium saucepan.
In a measuring cup, whisk together the milk, flour, garlic powder and onion powder. Pour the milk mixture into the boiling broth and continue to cook, whisking constantly until the mixture has thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
Lower the heat and then stir in the sour cream and 1 ½ cups of the cheddar cheese, until melted.
Pour the sauce over the potatoes, along with most of the green onions. Top with the remaining 1 ½ cups of the cheese.
Bake the casserole for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is browned and the mixture is bubbling. Top with the remaining green onions before serving.
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the puff pastry out to a large rectangle about double the original size. Square off edges and cut into 6 squares (a pizza cutter makes this super easy).
Toss asparagus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
To make the bundles, place a slice of prosciutto on top of the square. You may need to fold it up a little to get it to fit nicely in the square. Follow with 3-4 stalks of asparagus (depending on size) and 1 to 2 tablespoons of cheese.
Lift two opposite corners of the puff pastry squares and wrap them around the asparagus and press to seal. Brush puff pastry with egg wash. Sprinkle with more salt and pepper if desired.
Bake until the puff pastry is golden and puffed, about 12 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
