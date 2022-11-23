Deck the Halls with Deliciousness

Baking, roasting, simmering, and indulging are some of my favorite holiday activities. Forget the snow piles, I’m more likely to be found up to my ears in flour than flakes.
And so, I aim to pull together both a few old favorites and new culinary adventures for my family and friends each holiday season. Tried-and-true food traditions are important, of course, especially this time of year, but let’s also never grow bored by the smorgasbord.
I’m sharing a few of my new and old favorites to get you in the holiday baking and breaking bread mood. There’s no greater joy or bigger blessing than to be able to gather with loved ones around a celebratory meal, no matter the reason or the season.
Cranberry Cookies
Adapted from barefeetinthekitchen.com
Ingredients:
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
12 oz. fresh cranberries that have been frozen or kept cold in fridge
Optional glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With a mixer, beat eggs with sugar until slightly thickened and light in color, about 5-7 minutes. The mixture should almost double in size. The eggs work as your leavening agent in this recipe, so do not skip this step. This mixture should form a ribbon when you lift the beaters out of the bowl. Add soft butter and vanilla and mix two more minutes. Stir in flour until just combined. Add cranberries and stir to mix throughout. Use scoop or spoon to portion out cookie dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, placing only six cookies on sheet. Bake for 18 minutes, until cookies have puffed up and turned golden brown on edges. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for at least 5 minutes before transferring to wire rack to finish cooling. To glaze cookies, stir together powdered sugar and lemon juice and lightly drizzle cookies. Allow glaze to fully set before storing.
Brussels Sprouts Casserole
Adapted from foodnetwork.com
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, quartered at the root end (or halved if small)
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 leeks, white and light green parts, halved and sliced 1/4-inch-thick
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
3 cloves garlic, sliced
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
Zest of 1 lemon
2 cups crispy fried onions
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. When oil is hot, add Brussels sprouts and cook, tossing occasionally, until they begin to brown on the edges, 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add butter. When butter is melted, add leeks and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, 4 to 5 minutes. Add thyme and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add flour and cook, tossing until vegetables are well-coated in flour, about 2 minutes. Gradually stir in chicken stock and cream and bring to simmer. Simmer until sprouts are tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in Parmesan, mustard, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with crispy onions and bake until onions are browned, and casserole is bubbly, about 20 minutes.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Adapted from wellplated.com
Ingredients:
9 ounces good-quality dark chocolate, 65% or higher, finely chopped
9 ounces (18 tbsp.) unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
7 large eggs at room temperature
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. pure almond extract
Optional: splash of rum, bourbon, or whiskey
Optional for serving: powdered sugar, berries, whipped cream
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease and line 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Grease again. Melt chocolate and butter together in double boiler or in microwave-safe bowl, until chocolate is almost completely melted. Remove from heat and stir until smooth and totally melted. Stir in sugar, then let cool for few minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, fully combining between each addition. After all eggs are added, continue to stir until batter becomes thick and glossy. Stir in vanilla extract, almond extract, and optional liquor. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes, until torte jiggles slightly in middle but is not completely set. Begin checking at 30-minute mark to ensure torte does not overbake. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then unmold. Dust with powdered sugar, cut into wedges, and serve alone or with whipped cream, berries, or desired toppings. Note: This recipe can be made in advance, cooled completely, and stored in refrigerator, tightly wrapped, for up to 3 days. Dust with powdered sugar right before serving.
