Welcome to the season of sweet corn — where you will find an abundance of fresh, local sweet corn at many roadside farm stands, at coops and even some grocery stores that carry local vegetables.
There is something so satisfying about fresh corn, and something that just screams, “summer!”
Whether you enjoy it boiled with butter and salt, flavored and cooked on the grill, or cut off the cob and mixed into dishes, stock up while you can before the season has ended.
If you’re looking for a new savory corn recipe to try, check out this Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad. Mexican Street Corn is a popular flavor going on right now, and this pasta salad really captures those awesome flavors we all love.
If you’d like something a little on the sweeter side, check out this recipe for Corn Fritters. Almost like fried dough balls with sweet bits of corn and served with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. You will feel like you’re visiting the fair!
Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad
Recipe adapted from letsdishrecipes.com.
This colorful pasta salad mixes together super-fast and is great as a dinner or barbecue side. You can adjust the spice by adding more or less chili powder and jalapeno.
6-8 serving; 25 minutes total time.
Ingredients:
3-4 ears of corn on the cob
1 tablespoon of olive oil
8 ounces of your favorite pasta
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
3 green onions, chopped
2-3 tablespoons of seeded and chopped jalapeno
½ cup of Cotija or feta cheese, crumbled
3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped, fresh cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste
⅓ cup mayonnaise
⅓ cup of sour cream
1 teaspoon of chili powder
2 tablespoons of lime juice
Instructions:
Preheat the outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Brush the corn with olive oil. Grill, turning frequently, until lightly charred all over. This takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Cool and cut the corn off of the cob.
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Rinse under cool water and drain.
In a large bowl, combine the pasta, grilled corn, red pepper, green onions, jalapeno, cheeses and cilantro.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients for the dressing.
Stir the dressing into the pasta and corn mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Refrigerate until serving.
Corn Fritters
Recipe adapted from lifemadesimplebakes.com
The corn fritters are delicious as a sweet treat, but they can also be modified to your tasting. You can dip them in more savory type dips or even add some bacon and or cheese to the fritters to make them into a tasty little appetizer.
About 4 servings; total time: 50 minutes.
Ingredients:
1 cup of all purpose flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of salt
2 tablespoons of white sugar — plus another ¼ teaspoon
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ cup of milk
1 tablespoon of shortening — melted
3-4 ears of corn, cooked and cut from the cob
3 cups of vegetable oil for frying.
Powdered sugar
Instructions:
Add the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar to a medium bowl and whisk together to combine.
In a separate bowl beat together the egg, milk and melted shortening. Pour it into the flour mixture and stir well.
Add the corn kernels to the bowl and mix together. Let the batter sit for 30 minutes.
Add the oil to a large heavy pot or deep fryer. Bring the oil to a temperature of 365°.
Grab a spoon and drop the batter into the oil with spoonfuls. Fry until golden, turning as needed so that all sides are browned.
Allow the fritters to drain a paper towel lined plate.
Sprinkle powdered sugar on top before serving.
