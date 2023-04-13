Sometimes on a weeknight — when it comes to cooking — the easier, the better.
There are many different recipes that can help you cut corners and save time and effort when making weeknight dishes such as one-pot wonders, sheet pan dinners and crockpot recipes.
Another unique way to cut down on time is using premade refrigerated dough in recipes.
Many refrigerated doughs such as crescent rolls or biscuits are wonderful on their own as a side, but they can be used to create so many delicious recipes and can potentially cut your time in half!
You can simply use them as they are, to cut corners such as using the biscuit dough to make chicken and biscuits, pie crust for a pot pie, or you can get creative and find recipes that use them as they may not have been intended to be used. Like, for example, crescent roll pizza.
Here are two simple recipes, one savory, and one sweet. Try them out, get creative, and enjoy!
Bacon Quiche Tarts
Recipe adapted from recipetips.com
Preparation time: 10 mins.; Cook time: 20 mins.
This is a yummy breakfast recipe but could also be considered for brunch or dinner if you love eating breakfast for dinner. These tarts are cute little cups and great on the go, as well. They freeze well, so making them ahead of time is a no brainer. This recipe calls for bacon but you can sub in any of your favorite proteins, or veggies. It’s a versatile recipe.
Ingredients:
6 ounces of cream cheese, softened
5 teaspoons milk
2 eggs
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons green pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped
5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls (8 ounce tube)
Directions:
In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and milk until smooth. Add eggs, cheese, green pepper and onion and mix them well.
Separate the dough into eight triangles; press onto the bottom and up the sides of greased muffin cups.
Sprinkle half of the bacon into cups. Pour egg mixture over bacon and then top with the remaining bacon.
Bake at 375˚F for 18 to 22 minutes or until a knife comes out clean.
Serve warm.
Country Apple Dumplings
Recipe adapted from www.allrecipes.com
Preparation time: 20 mins.; Cook time: 40 mins.
If you are looking for a delicious recipe to wow the family or friends, this one is it. Using fresh apples, crescent roll dough and Mountain Dew soda, this recipe will surprise you with flavor! The recipe calls for Mountain Dew, but you could probably use any kind of citrus-flavored soda.
Ingredients:
2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored
2 (10 ounce) cans of refrigerated crescent roll dough
1 cup of butter
1 ½ cups of white sugar
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle Mountain Dew
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Cut each apple into 8 equal wedges and set them aside.
Separate crescent roll dough into triangles. Roll each apple wedge in crescent roll dough starting at the smallest end. Pinch to seal and place in the prepared baking dish.
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir the sugar and the cinnamon into the melted butter until combined. Pour the mixture over the apple dumplings, followed by the soda.
Bake apples in the preheated oven until golden brown for about 35 to 45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.