“Try it, you’ll like it” was a phrase in an old TV commercial and it can really be applied to chopped liver pâté.
For some reason, just the name “chopped liver” puts grimaces on people’s faces who have never tried it. Ah, but I guarantee those of you who are thinking, “no way, no how,” that once you take a taste of this delectable appetizer on a cracker, your frown is sure to turn upside down!
So, I offer you my recipe for chopped chicken liver pâté that has been a part of my Jewish heritage and many a meal around our family table. I would like to dedicate this to my dad, George A. Manos, as he was the biggest fan of my chopped liver.
Anytime I would see him, he would ask where was the chopped liver? Dad knew when a special occasion was coming that I would make it for him. The perfect gift for my Dad was lottery tickets and of course, chopped liver.
I hope you all find as much joy as my dad did from eating a little chopped liver. Happy Chanukah!
Lori Goldring is an Account Executive in the Advertising Department of The Keene Sentinel
Chopped Chicken Liver Pâté
1 container (1–1.5 lbs.) chicken livers
2 hard-boiled eggs
1-1/2 medium onion, chopped
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat 2 tbsp. olive oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onions and sauté until translucent. Push onions to one side of pan and add chicken livers, seasoning with salt and pepper. Sauté until livers are lightly brown and still pink in center, about 5 minutes.
Combine onions and liver together. Cover pan and continue to let livers cook for about 3-5 minutes. Once they are nicely browned and still juicy, allow to cool. Remove with slotted spoon and add livers and eggs to a food processor and pulse until smooth, or until the desired consistency is achieved.
Transfer to medium bowl. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Taste to see if more seasoning is desired. Serve cold with crackers or bread.
Note: Chopped liver is best eaten the day it is made but can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days longer. You can also freeze it for when unexpected company shows up. Oy Vey!