Yes, I wear green on St. Patrick’s Day even though I’m not Irish. I’ll drink green beer and I most definitely will eat good Irish food.
Usually that means baking up a crusty loaf of Irish soda bread with a pot of Guinness beef stew, two of my favorites. Corned beef and cabbage are another go-to, but this year I took a leprechaun-sized leap outside of my cooking comfort zone and went for a different recipe.
I’d always been curious about colcannon and bangers. What exactly are these Irish staples?
Common in the UK, bangers are a popular pub or breakfast dish, and are a type of sausage, so named because they tend to burst, or “bang,” open as they are fried.
Often served with mashed potatoes, known as “mash” in the UK, bangers are made primarily of pork combined with breadcrumbs, water, and spices like sage, ginger, or allspice, depending on the butcher. The bangers I found at my local grocery store were 12 percent wheat, according to the packaging, and pre-cooked.
Colcannon is a dish of mashed potatoes combined with cooked cabbage or kale, sometimes also with green onion and bacon or ham, depending on the region. Colcannon is a close cousin to “champ,” which is mashed potatoes dish made with green onions, butter, and milk. Colcannon means “white-headed cabbage” and is derived from the Gaelic term “cal ceannann.”
This recipe takes a little bit of time and multi-tasking, but it was worth the effort. I used several slices of chopped Canadian bacon to save time, but otherwise stuck close to the recipe, at least until the mashing and seasoning stage of the potatoes. I think I had more than a pound of potatoes and so had to add a little more butter than the recipe called for, and extra seasoning.
The mashed potatoes combined with the cabbage and ham were yummy, as was the Guinness and onion gravy. Combined together, they made this dish flavor bomb. The bangers were not my favorite texture or taste in the dish and were pretty bland (perhaps due to the brand I purchased) but they tasted really good when smothered with that savory Guinness and onion gravy.
Here’s hoping your culinary adventures down the Emerald Isle are equally as lucky with a colcannon that’s a banging good time. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Bring water to boil, add potatoes, and simmer until fork tender, about 20- 30 minutes. Cook bacon or ham in large pan over medium heat until it renders, about 3-5 minutes. Add butter and salt and pepper and cook until bacon foams, about 1 minute. Add cabbage to bacon or ham, mix to coat, and let cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Add green onions to cabbage mixture and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat oil in same pan over medium-high heat. Add bangers or sausage and cook until golden brown, about 2-4 minutes per side. Set aside. In same pan, add onions and sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and thyme and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle flour on onion mixture and let it cook for another few minutes. Add Guinness, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar, along with bangers, and simmer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mash potatoes and mix in cabbage mixture, followed by butter, sour cream, and enough milk to reach preferred mashed potatoes taste/consistency. To serve, divide colcannon between 4 plates, top with sausages, and cover in gravy.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.