Cauliflower rice, cauliflower crust, cauliflower wings, crackers, flatbreads and more. What is the deal with all these cauliflower foods?
It seems as though cauliflower has been a trending food for some time now, but why?
Cauliflower is a vegetable that is naturally high in fiber and B-vitamins. It provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that can help protect against cancer. The fiber can help with weight loss and digestion and the choline in cauliflower is a wonderful nutrient that is essential for learning and memory.
It’s also high in vitamins C, K and B6. It’s a great source of folate and is also fat-free and cholesterol free.
These healthy attributes combined with cauliflower’s ability to be very filling, low in carbohydrates and gluten free — are the main reason why people are drawn to all the many different forms of cauliflower may come in.
One cup of fresh cauliflower contains about 25 calories, 5 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of dietary fiber.
When comparing regular rice to riced cauliflower, a one cup serving of white rice contains around 150 calories, 4534 grams of carbohydrates and about 1 gram of fiber.
Though cauliflower is usually used to replace high carbohydrate items like potatoes, rice and breads, it can also be used to replace some meat items as well.
Below is an easy recipe for cauliflower wings. A great way to get extra veggies in your body, or a delicious vegan snack to have in lieu of chicken wings.
Air Fryer Cauliflower Wings
Recipe adapted from thefoodieeats.com
Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes. Makes six servings.
The air fryer helps make these cauliflower wings nice and crispy on the outside and wonderfully tender on the inside. Nothing mushy here! You can also modify the sauce to your liking, or swap in a bottled sauce for an easier option.
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower florets
½ cup milk — soy, almond or cow
½ cup water
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. smoked paprika
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. ground black pepper
1 cup Frank’s red hot sauce
2 tbsp. butter (we used earth balance buttery spread)
¼ cup molasses
Instructions:
In a mixing bowl combine all the dry ingredients (flour, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, black pepper) then whisk in water and milk until batter has no lumps.
Add fresh cauliflower florets to the batter and mix well to evenly coat with the batter. Remove florets one at a time and transfer to a cooling rack so the excess batter can drip off.
Coat the air fryer basket with non-stick cooking spray or oil, then add battered florets to the air fryer basket in a single layer. Try to keep the florets from touching so that all sides can get direct heat. You can cook them in multiple batches as needed if you have a smaller air fryer.
Cook at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, shaking them halfway through the time to make sure they are cooking evenly.
Meanwhile, in a small pot or in the microwave, bring hot sauce, butter, and molasses to low simmer, mixing well to combine. Then remove from heat.
Once cauliflower is done cooking, transfer to a bowl. When ready to serve, cover with sauce, then toss to coat.
Serve immediately with your dipping sauce of choice and enjoy!
