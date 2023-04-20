Catching Up with CC&D’s Market with Denise Meadows

After making it through the pandemic and with a lull in the catering season, CC&D’s Market has decided to finally embark on building repairs and renovations they have put off for long enough.
Denise Meadows and Charlie Pini purchased the old North Street Market building in Keene around 7 years ago, knowing there were some structural repairs that needed to be taken care of.
Prior to CC&Ds, Charcoal Charlie Productions and Free Range Chick Catering were both working out of the Neighbor Made, a shared-use kitchen — which ended up closing.
“We were both in the same boat, so we decided to join forces and merged our two businesses together.” We offered catering, prepared meals, take out and grab and go items and we were almost ready to start some of the needed repairs, but then COVID came, so everybody just kind of pivoted to make it through — which we did.”
CC&D’s has been working with Pappas Construction on the repairs.
The entire floor of the building will be coming out and will be rebuilt from the ground up, including concrete foundations, all new beams and the skeleton of the floor. Meadows added that the building itself is solid. “The new floor is going to give it a whole new life, for probably another hundred years.”
With the repairs they had to take everything out of the building, including their 10-door cooler. “It’s kind of like starting over, but there will be a much better configuration, and it will be a little more spacious.”
“Strengthening the floor and strengthening the business,” is their new motto.
CC&D’s strictly did carside orders when COVID hit the area, and they have remained that way. They are looking forward to being able to let people back into the building, especially with the extra space that they will have. “Folks will be able to come in again — which they have been chomping at the bit for.”
Catering season kicks into high gear by May, so they are hoping for the repairs to be done by then. “But we have made accommodations to work out of some other kitchens and out of our trailer for a handful of events that we have going on,” said Meadows.
During the pandemic when there was a drop in catering during the weekends, CC&D’s started a pop-up vending model at different breweries in the area. “The hope is that when we get back from these repairs and we can get the market going again, we will also be able to get the vending going again, too.”
The market will be offering grab and go items again, prepared meals and take out, similar to when they first opened the market. “We don’t do lottery, we don’t have alcohol and don’t do cigarettes, it is more of the prepared meals, the barbecue grab and go. If somebody needs a couple pounds of potato salad they can come in and grab it,” Meadows explained.
“We are appreciative and grateful of the community support of our business. They are the ones that got us through the pandemic and keep us going. We do a lot of community events with our catering and it’s one way for us to be able to give back to the community. We are looking forward to being able to get going and seeing everyone in our building again.”
