There is just something so perfect about a cool, cloudy day and staying inside to make soup.
Soup has to be one of my favorite things to cook. I don’t know if it is because soup is generally easy and tastes so good, or if it is one of those things that brings comfort when feeling ill. Maybe it’s the wonderful smells it fills the house with.
Whatever the reason, cool, rainy or snowy days are always the best excuse to cook up a nice pot of soup.
One of my favorites — thanks to Panera Bread — is broccoli cheddar soup. If you have ever had this soup from Panera then you know it is super yummy!
Broccoli and cheese go so well, then mix it in a nice thick soup! Perfection!
The recipe below is not Panera Bread’s recipe, it may even be better! But, you can be the judge of that.
This recipe is really versatile, too. If you find you like a different flavor, or have a favorite spice to add, try it out.
I have used chicken stock instead of broth a couple times when I didn’t have broth on hand, and it came out just as good. I also always go heavy on the mustard because I absolutely love the flavor.
For the carrots instead of matchstick, I just use the cheese grater to grate them.
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese — plus extra for serving
Pinch cayenne pepper optional but recommended
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Melt the butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add in the onion and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes until translucent.
Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add in the flour and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring often to make sure you don’t burn the flour, but you want to make sure it cooks all the way to avoid that uncooked flour taste.
Whisk the chicken broth in (pour it in slowly) until the flour has dissolved.
Whisk in the Dijon mustard.
Add in the cream, broccoli and carrots. Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat so it’s bubbling but not furiously boiling (medium-low or a little under, depending on what type of pot you have and how hot your stove cooks). Cover the pot with the lid slightly ajar.
Let the soup simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the broccoli and carrots are tender and the soup has thickened up to your liking. Stir the soup occasionally during the 20 minutes to make sure nothing is sticking to the pot and everything is cooking evenly.
Reduce the heat to low and gradually stir in the cheese and cook for an additional few minutes until everything has melted and the soup looks nice and smooth.
Add in the cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Optional: Blend some of the soup in a blender or with an immersion blender a few times right in the pot. The soup will thicken up more as it cools. Add more broth if needed to thin it out.
Serve immediately with a little extra cheddar on top of each bowl. Feel free to add on croutons or bacon for something a little more.
