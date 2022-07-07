As the month of June slips away and July bursts upon us like an Independence Day firework, so the season of berries morphs from red to blue.
The success of this region’s strawberry season is always strongly dependent on weather conditions and seemed to have started off slow this year but picked up by the end of June. It’s a fleeting New England crop that’s at its peak for only several weeks each summer.
Harlow Farm in Westminster, Vt., posted on its Facebook page that its pick-your-own strawberries field was open as of June 16, and a subsequent post on June 26 reported that pickings were already slim. Green Wagon Farm in Keene was able to offer strawberries for several weeks and even promoted a deal on what it called jam berries this June but had also posted a social media warning that crops were waning by the end of June.
So, on a very cool June Saturday I headed out to Harlow Farm to pick, flying solo this year without my son in tow. The field was quiet with only a few people there when I arrived and I had my choice of rows to start picking. By the end of an hour or so, I had picked a flat of beautiful berries with only myself and a farm employee left in the field.
We relished the treat of juicy fresh berries for about two weeks, shared with friends, made a strawberry sauce for shortcake, blended a few cocktails, cooked up a batch of freezer jam, and froze about a gallon-size bag for enjoying over the winter. Not too shabby.
July being National Blueberry Month, I’m already anticipating a trek over to Monadnock Berries in Troy to pick a couple of buckets of its cultivated blueberries. While the pick-your-own berry farm also grows raspberries, gooseberries, red currants, and black currants, I’ve always concentrated on its big, sweet blueberries. As of June 28, the farm had posted a tentative opening date of July 14 for early-season berries (subject to weather cooperation), with picking open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another fantastic picking spot for blueberries in the Monadnock Region is Picher Mountain Farm, near the Pitcher Mountain Fire Tower in Stoddard. The farm boasts an amazing crop of wild blueberries each season that are usually ready for picking around mid-July. With an honor system box located near the parking lot, berries are a mere $1.50 per quart and gates are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The versatility of fresh blueberries makes them a home cook’s dream. From cobbler and jam to pie and cake, the berry goodness goes way beyond muffins. I tend to also freeze a large quantity of blueberries each season, perfect for pancakes right from the freezer or blended in a smoothie.
If you’re a regular ELF reader, you may recall my article in the Monadnock Summer issue where I relayed my mission to make a newly discovered blueberry schlumpf (German for smurf) recipe this season. It’s almost time!
The delicate nature of raspberries and blackberries make them an extra-special seasonal delight. While I find both to be best-enjoyed fresh, a few handfuls of raspberries are also known to find their way into the recesses of my freezer each year. We’re lucky enough to have a large patch of blackberries to gobble up by the handful.
Have you ever tried a blueberry barbecue sauce? My brother turned me on to this recipe last summer and I can’t wait to cook up a big batch myself this July. How can blueberries plus grilling be anything but a summertime homerun?
Blueberry Barbecue Sauce
Recipe adapted from rockrecipes.com
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 large red onion, finely diced
1 shallot, minced
3 cloves garlic
3 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 large apple, diced
1 tbsp, grated fresh ginger
3 tbsp, Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup strong black coffee
1/2 cup bourbon, or substitute apple juice
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup apple juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. chipotle powder, (more or less to taste)
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Instructions:
In medium-sized saucepan, heat oil and cook onion, shallot, and garlic over medium-low heat until softened but not browned. Add all other ingredients, stir well and simmer over low heat for about 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced, apples have softened, and mixture begins to thicken. Let sauce cool before pureeing until smooth in food processor or blender. Store in airtight container in fridge and use within a week or freeze in airtight containers.
