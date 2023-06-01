Bring An Appetite to the Taste of Keene Food Festival

Where can you go to devour the cuisines of Jamaica, Italy, Thailand, and America, all in one place? This Saturday, June 3, foodies can find all that and much more at the 3rd annual Taste of Keene Food Festival, happening from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Keene.
Organized by the Keene Young Professional Network (KYPN) and held with the assistance of the City of Keene and multiple sponsors, the popular food festival also features live music and entertainment and a biergarten for ages 21-plus. With Keene ArtWalk kicking off downtown on June 2 (it runs through June 11), festival-goers can enjoy ArtWalk window browsing and activities as an added bonus.
Taste of Keene is free to attend with tokens sold for $2. Tokens can be purchased in advance for a discounted rate at keeneypn.com/about and picked up the day of the event. Each vendor will charge from one to five tokens per food item and many of the food vendors will offer multiple items for a varying number of tokens.
The extensive list of food vendors this year includes 21 Bar & Grill, Granita Enoteca, CC&D’s Kitchen Market, Eat More Cake, Fireworks, Frisky Cow Gelato, Jack’s Crackers, Jenna’s Market, Karen’s Kosmic Cookies, Keene On Cookies, Life Is Sweet, Luca’s Mediterranean Café, Monadnock Food Co-op, Saxy Chef, The Stage, Shire’s Wholefood, Soles B.A.R., Machina Kitchen and ArtBar, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Thai Garden, and The Farm Café.
The refreshments offered in the biergarten on Roxbury Street are also sold via tokens and this year’s adult beverage vendors will include Copper Cannon Distillery, Frogg Brewing, Cabana Falls Winery, Elm City Brewing, Summit Winery, West LA Beer Co., Modestman Brewing, Sweetwater Distillery, Granite Roots Brewing, and Branch & Blade Brewing Co., as well as a water tent.
Alana Fiero is president and marketing chair of the Keene Young Professionals Network and said via email that the Taste of Keene event has continued to expand with the addition of new activities for this year’s festival.
“This year, we are excited to have four live performances in the Central Square gazebo,” she wrote. “We have Jack in the Green Morris and Firebird Morris kicking us off, followed by Lady Pop, Fernando Ufret, and The Matt Keller Band.”
Fiero went on to add that The Colonial Performing Arts Center is also sponsoring a street performance by “Janoah...any good jokes?” that will take place on the upper half of Main Street. The food vendor lineup has grown each year and new food vendors for 2023 include Prime Roast Coffee Co., Jenna’s Market, and Muse Tapas Bar and Lounge, she added.
Another change for festival-goers to be aware of, Fiero mentioned, is the transition to red tokens for this year’s festival, which means the blue tokens of prior festivals cannot be used. For folks who still have their old blue tokens, she said, they can be brought and entered into one of many giveaways at the event.
Additionally, Fiero stressed that they are still looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s event and that volunteers are accepted right up until the day of the festival. Each volunteer receives a free T-shirt and five tokens to use at the event. A link to a volunteer sign-up page can be found on the event webpage at keeneypn.com/about.
“We are so proud of this event,” Fiero expressed on behalf of KYPN. “We are a small but mighty group of volunteers pulling this off! It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown and how it brings the community together.
“We’ve had a number of people come up to us and tell us that they had recently moved to Keene and it was the first event they’d ever attended here. It really made them feel welcome and excited to live in such a vibrant place!”
The Taste of Keene Food Festival takes place Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in downtown Keene. For more information, vendor menus, and to view the event map, visit keeneypn.com/about. Follow Keene Young Professionals Network on Facebook for updates.
