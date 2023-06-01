Bring An Appetite to the Taste of Keene Food Festival

Where can you go to devour the cuisines of Jamaica, Italy, Thailand, and America, all in one place? This Saturday, June 3, foodies can find all that and much more at the 3rd annual Taste of Keene Food Festival, happening from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Keene.

Organized by the Keene Young Professional Network (KYPN) and held with the assistance of the City of Keene and multiple sponsors, the popular food festival also features live music and entertainment and a biergarten for ages 21-plus. With Keene ArtWalk kicking off downtown on June 2 (it runs through June 11), festival-goers can enjoy ArtWalk window browsing and activities as an added bonus.

