Looking for an easy, beer themed recipe that’s a real crowd pleaser and turns out delicious? I have got you covered — beer can chicken! Some people even call it a beer butt chicken (which I find a little off-putting). It may sound silly, but believe me, this is a great chicken recipe.
Whether you use your favorite beer, a leftover beer in your fridge no one wants, or not even a beer at all — soda will do, too — this recipe will leave you with a juicy, tender chicken to enjoy, and it requires so little effort.
This is also a versatile recipe, you can choose to cook your chicken in the oven, or on the grill. And you can choose to season your chicken however you like. The recipe below is one I found online at www.spendwithpennies.com. They have a seasoning recipe they use, which I included at the end, but you can use any kind of seasoning you’d like.
I have used my own mixes, rotisserie chicken seasoning and even taco seasoning! I’m not going to lie, the smell of chicken, beer and taco seasoning definitely made my mouth water while it was cooking.
The steam from the beer not only helps cook the meat but keeps the chicken from drying out when cooking and gives it a nice subtle flavor.
The recipe below calls for a 3-4 pound chicken so keep that in mind when planning out cooking times. A whole chicken should be cooked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes per pound for a 3 to 8 pound chicken. I had a seven pound chicken so it took a while longer to fully cook. The safe internal temperature of a chicken breast is 165°F and the thigh is 180°F.
I have found that I can get the chicken to sit upright just fine with the beer can inside of it, but there are special beer can chicken wire racks that keep them upright. You can also create a ring out of foil, if your chicken needs a little more support.
The best part about this recipe is that it only calls for half a can of beer, so make sure before you start, to pour yourself a glass and enjoy!
1 can of beer, or soda (I used Granite Roots Double Raindrops IPA)
3 tablespoons of chicken seasoning
Instructions
Remove and discard the giblets from inside the chicken
Open the beer and empty half the can.
Rub the chicken seasoning all over the chicken
Place the chicken over the beer can with the legs down and set it inside a dish. A cast iron skillet, or baking pan will do for the oven.
To grill:
Preheat the grill to medium heat, about 375 degrees.
Place the cast iron skillet with chicken directly on the grill. Close the lid and allow to cook until tender and chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (Approximately 50 to 60 minutes).
Carefully remove from the grill, discard the beer can and let the chicken rest for 10 minutes, tended with foil, before carving.
To bake:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place skillet with chicken in the oven and allow to cook until tender and chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (Approximately 45 to 60 minutes).
Carefully remove from the oven, discard beer can and rest 10 minutes, tented with foil, before carving.
For homemade chicken seasoning, combine 1 1/2 teaspoons each: basil, paprika, onion powder, rosemary and dry mustard; 3/4 teaspoon each: ground thyme, black pepper and garlic powder; 1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste.
