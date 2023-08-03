Batter up, and Catch that Fry
David Molina Grande

Fried seafood in the summertime is an opportunity to feel like you are at the shore, even if you are decidedly inland. Going out for fried fish on the regular though could mean that your vacation fund never gets filled. Beer battering and frying your own means you can have your seafood and maybe still make it to the beach someday.

All fried food is delicious, but beer battering is a great introduction to frying since it takes a process that is normally two or three steps and reduces it to one. Deep frying often means coating something in flour, then egg, then breading. By the time you’re done, juggling one hand for your wet ingredients and one hand for your dry ingredients, your hands look aptly breaded to deep fry. Beer batter, in contrast, is one wet batter, and tastes best when the ingredients move from the cold batter to the hot oil in quick succession. Done and done.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.