Batter up, and Catch that Fry

Fried seafood in the summertime is an opportunity to feel like you are at the shore, even if you are decidedly inland. Going out for fried fish on the regular though could mean that your vacation fund never gets filled. Beer battering and frying your own means you can have your seafood and maybe still make it to the beach someday.
All fried food is delicious, but beer battering is a great introduction to frying since it takes a process that is normally two or three steps and reduces it to one. Deep frying often means coating something in flour, then egg, then breading. By the time you’re done, juggling one hand for your wet ingredients and one hand for your dry ingredients, your hands look aptly breaded to deep fry. Beer batter, in contrast, is one wet batter, and tastes best when the ingredients move from the cold batter to the hot oil in quick succession. Done and done.
Here’s the low-down on Beer battering:
You want to use cold beer. As tempting as it may be to recycle that overpriced craft brew you accidentally left out on the counter last night, beer batter works best when it is made from a fresh cracked, cold can, straight from the fridge. Sharing a beer with your beer batter works best at this stage.
The choice of flour is yours, mostly. This is not the time to think about your health. Besides anything containing whole grains, most flour will do. There are serious devotees of recipes that include additions of cornstarch and rice flour for optimum crispness. Many people like to use self-rising flour for its addition of rising agents. But the same white flour you use for making cookies makes a great beer batter. Also, remind me, we should make cookies later. *
Yes, you can use other liquids. The whole point of this is that beer is great for frying. It has alcohol, carbonation, yeast and sugars, all of which contribute to a great batter. That being said, you can use non-alcoholic beer, club soda, milk, or even tap water. Just don’t forget to make sure it is ice cold.
What about spices? Absolutely delicious without seasoning but adding up to a teaspoon of combined spice can add another dimension. Old Bay, Tony’s, paprika, onion, and seasoning salt are all good choices.
Yes, batter other things, within reason. Beer batter is a particularly delicious vehicle for fish, including cod, tilapia, or haddock, even small filets you pull out of your local swimming hole work great beer battered and put in a taco. Shrimp is also a favorite. You can even beer batter small, flat cuts of chicken or almost all vegetables. Think Japanese tempera. Yes, I’m looking at your giant zucchini from the garden. County fairs suggest an even wider range of application, but I suggest you leave the Twinkies and Oreos unadulterated.
What about the air fryer? I am decidedly old school, and I encourage you to try deep frying if you never have before. It’s not as terrifying as it’s made out to be, in practice or in its health ramifications. That being said, many people have used an air fryer to make delicious beer battered fish. Find the gritty details online.
The Recipe. Heat your oil to 350°. Then mix your batter until just combined. If you are not ready to use it yet, pop it in the fridge. ¾ cup flour, ¼ cup rice flour or cornstarch, 1 ¼ tsp. Baking powder, ¼ tsp salt, 1 cup very cold beer. Make sure what you are frying is very dry. This can be tricky with fish. A couple extra paper towels does the trick, as does coating it in a light dusting of cornstarch or rice flour before battering. Once battered, gently lower into the oil. Work in small batches so your oil temperature doesn’t lower too precipitously. Remember, the best fry is the magical combination of hot oil and cold beer. Let your oil come back up to temperature between batches.
Safety: eyes and oil don’t mix. You don’t need a lot of oil but use a big enough pot. You only want to fill your pot ½ way with oil, otherwise you risk overflowing hot oil since the moisture releasing from the fried foods creates foam. The only thing less fun than a grease fire is a big grease fire. Hot oil can also spit. Use reasonable caution. Lower things in slowly and don’t put your face too close to the pot. If you have an outdoor burner, this can be a nice time to use it.
*Beer cookies? I’m not kidding. Take the time to look up Brown Sugar Beer Cookies.
