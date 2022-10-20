Ain’t No Thing but an Apple Cider Chicken Wing

Chicken wings and football season go together like baseball and hot dogs. When that pigskin starts flying, we get to frying.
Except not really. I don’t fry my wings, but I do have the secret to a crispy baked wing: baking powder. I’m sad to say that it took me way too long to learn the tip that a spice mixture containing a generous amount of baking powder will give you a satisfyingly crunchy wing if you bake it for the right amount of time.
Another key step to crispy wings is to dry the wings as thoroughly as possible to remove all of the moisture. Patting them really well with paper towels will usually do the trick.
We love a spicy hot wing at our house, but the sauce options are as vast as a professional football field, so get creative. As long as you sauce your wings after they’ve baked sufficiently long enough for optimal crispiness, they should hold up well to your dressing of choice.
Given that it’s apple season here in New England and most of us have easy access to locally made apple cider, I recently made a Sunday batch of these apple cider chicken wings for the Patriots game. The apple cider sauce was sweet, but not too sweet thanks to the addition of apple cider vinegar and gave the wings a nice savory flavor.
You could take these up a notch by adding a little cayenne or hot pepper sauce, but we stayed pretty close to the original recipe this time, besides adjusting for quantity and seasoning preference in the wing mixture. Sweet and spicy just give the perfect wing vibes.
And if wings aren’t your thing, I can definitely imagine this chicken-cider combo translating into other recipes, like as a braising liquid for chicken thighs, or even as a cooking liquid for making shredded chicken in the slow cooker.
Move over, applesauce and pork chops — there’s a new power couple in town.
Apple Cider Chicken Wings
Recipe adapted from wearenotmartha.com
Ingredients:
2 lbs. chicken wings
2 tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
2 cups apple cider
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp. honey
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Optional for garnish: apple slices, chopped scallions
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil and place wire rack on it. Spray rack lightly with cooking spray. Pat chicken wings dry with paper towels to remove moisture. Place in large bowl. In small bowl, combine baking powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken wings and toss to coat. Arrange wings on prepared wire rack, leaving space between them. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and turn wings, then return to oven and bake for another 20-30 minutes, until wings are browned and crispy. While wings are baking, combine apple cider, apple cider vinegar, and honey in medium saucepan and cook over medium-high heat. Add cinnamon, and dash of salt and pepper and bring to boil. Once boiling, lower heat and let simmer for about 25 minutes, or until sauce reduces and thickens a bit. Remove chicken wings from oven and place in large bowl. Pour apple cider sauce over the wings and toss to coat, reserving some sauce for serving. Place wings on platter and pour remaining sauce over top. Garnish with apple slices and scallions, if desired.
Chicken wings and football season go together like baseball and hot dogs. When that pigskin starts flying, we get to frying. Except not really. I don’t fry my wings, but I do have the secret to a crispy baked wing: baking powder. I’m sad to say that it took me way too long to learn the tip that a spice mixture containing a generous amount of baking powder will give you a satisfyingly crunchy wing if you bake it for the right amount of time.Another key step to crispy wings is to dry the wings as thoroughly as possible to remove all of the moisture. Patting them really well with paper towels will usually do the trick.We love a spicy hot wing at our house, but the sauce options are as vast as a professional football field, so get creative. As long as you sauce your wings after they’ve baked sufficiently long enough for optimal crispiness, they should hold up well to your dressing of choice.Given that it’s apple season here in New England and most of us have easy access to locally made apple cider, I recently made a Sunday batch of these apple cider chicken wings for the Patriots game. The apple cider sauce was sweet, but not too sweet thanks to the addition of apple cider vinegar and gave the wings a nice savory flavor. You could take these up a notch by adding a little cayenne or hot pepper sauce, but we stayed pretty close to the original recipe this time, besides adjusting for quantity and seasoning preference in the wing mixture. Sweet and spicy just give the perfect wing vibes. And if wings aren’t your thing, I can definitely imagine this chicken-cider combo translating into other recipes, like as a braising liquid for chicken thighs, or even as a cooking liquid for making shredded chicken in the slow cooker. Move over, applesauce and pork chops — there’s a new power couple in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.