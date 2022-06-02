If the secret ingredient in baking is always a pinch of love, then local cake maker Holly Exel has put her heart and soul into perfecting her recipes.
Exel, 24, is a resident of Westmoreland and the whisking baker behind the delectable creations of Simply Made Cakes & Bakes. Previously named Sweet Pea Kitchen, the business was originally started by Exel and a partner, Stephanie Shelburne, and was run from a roadside stand on Shelburne’s property in Westmoreland.
Exel and Shelburne shared both a friendship and a love for baking and began to turn their passion for sweets into a profession. Although Shelburne decided to pursue an alternate career direction last year, Exel has persevered, fully taking over the baking business and focusing on drop-off locations and pop-up events.
“Everything has skyrocketed,” she said of the changes. “...I’m thankful I was able to keep the business going and put my twist on it.”
Current drop-off locations include Hidden Treasures Flea Market and Milkweed & Fiddlehead, both on Route 10 in Swanzey, where she delivers a fresh batch of deliciousness every Wednesday, checking the supply and sometimes restocking over the weekend if needed.
Cupcakes are her best sellers, the top customer favorite being her chocolate filled peanut butter cupcake. It’s a chocolate cupcake with a chocolate ganache filling, peanut butter buttercream, drizzles of chocolate and peanut butter icing, and it’s topped with a mini-peanut butter cup.
“I focus on the flavors that sell well and then I try new things, too,” she said of the cupcake flavors.
One of her newest delectable combinations is her s’mores cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with a graham cracker crust bottom, and a toasted marshmallow buttercream — perfect for the summer season. Her whoopie pies are also a hugely popular item. She uses a traditional New England recipe for those and says she can’t keep them on the shelves.
And don’t forget the custom cakes. From birthdays to baby showers, cakes can be ordered in a variety of sizes, colors, designs, and flavors. A sampling of her past cakes can be seen in the photo gallery of the business Facebook page.
“People sharing my posts and photos on Facebook has been massive and I’m super-thankful for that,” she said of her social media followers. “Everything helps. The recognition and acknowledgement are so nice.”
She likes to work with fresh flowers on her wedding cakes and says she’s already booked multiple weddings for this year. Exel is quick to point out that fondant is not in her wheelhouse, as she prefers to work with buttercream and icing for the flavor aspect and her own comfort level.
“I don’t want to do fancy things because for me, simple has always been better,” she explained. “I focus on the taste and I wouldn’t want my name on it if it wasn’t something I felt confident about making. I stick with classic things. I’m not the next Cake Boss,” she laughed, referencing celebrity baker and TV show personality Buddy Valastro.
From experience, she’s learned to not skimp on the core ingredients, using King Arthur flour, organic whole milk and Ghirardelli cocoa powder in her baked goods. Quality is important to her, as is taste, and she taste-tests all of her recipes before they go out to the public to ensure the flavors are accurate and not falsely represented.
She started baking at a young age and was enamored by the science behind the process. A homeschooled student, she recalls learning recipes from a “Cooking with Science” book that her mom gave her as a little girl.
While she’s done everything from pet sitting to cleaning houses in the past, Exel really enjoys the flexibility and independence that come from running her own business and being self-employed.
“I’m able to do what I love, which is fun,” she said.
And she’s extremely grateful for all the support that she’s received along the way, from Stephanie Shelburne, who got her started in the business and encouraged her to bake, to her family and fiancé Jeff, who have kept her motivated, helping to set up her pop-up events and rooting for her success.
“It’s so nice to have this support system and I’m thankful for it,” she said.
If taste is any indicator, then it’s crystal-clear that baking is much more than a business to Exel. It’s a way for her to express love.
“It’s one of the ways I show people that I care,” she said. “I put my heart into it and I think it shows.”
Simply Made Cakes & Bakes will be attending the monthly events held at Hidden Treasures Flea Market this summer and will be at the Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue Open House in Acworth on Saturday, June 25. For more information or to contact Simply Made Cakes & Bakes, find the business on Facebook or Instagram and follow along for future pop-up events.