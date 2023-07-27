A Quick Taste of Curry

If you’re into Indian food, then you probably understand how time-consuming it can be to cook. With multitudes of steps and ingredients to handle, it can quickly become an endurance run for many unseasoned chefs. But what if I told you there was an easier way?
Traveling through the aisles of Keene’s local international market, your eye may catch the name Kay’s Curries somewhere on a shelf. These ready-to-cook meals take the difficulty out of the equation, boiling the process of curry down to 3 easy steps, and allowing for more time to handle the other things in your life. Pretty convenient right?
That was the intent.
Founded by Kalpana Kethineedi in the charming town of Stoneham, Massachusetts, Kay’s Curries has quickly been gaining popularity. With a focus on taste, convenience, and catering to various dietary needs, Kalpana has begun to corner multiple demographics, many of which she didn’t think possible.
“I’m originally from India and have been here for a while now. As an immigrant, one of the easiest ways to connect with your culture is through food,” Kalpana said when asked how she got started, “Curry is one of those foods that takes time and effort. Cutting, prepping, cooking, it’s a lot.”
She continued, “During the pandemic, I was fairly busy and needed to find time. But a lot of places don’t sell ingredients for quick-style curries. So, one day I decided to do some experimenting to see if I could speed it up. I put together a soup mix and then started quick potting a lot of different foods to see how it all worked.”
Kalpana then went on to explain that once she had gotten close to the perfect recipe, she had joked with friends about making it an accessible product. But it didn’t stay that way, as what started as a playful experiment quickly gained approval, and soon turned into a business.
Now, Kay’s Curries offers five different products – Masala Kichadi, Chicken, Vegetable and Tofu Biryani, and Pav Bhaji. All of which are vegan and gluten-free, serving individuals with specific dietary preferences or allergies. With the diversity of flavors and the ease of cooking, it’s clear to see why the quick curries have been able to spread like wildfire to farmers’ markets, campers, and many others.
This begs the question, what does Kalpana consider to be her favorite out of the bunch?
“That’s like asking which is my favorite child! I can’t choose,” she responded, laughing. She then went on to talk about how the Masala Kichadi is one of the more popular products. Kalpana also mentioned that when creating it, she used her mother’s Masala recipe.
Like all businesses, Kalpana faced several challenges while starting her business, though some were more difficult than others. She explained that the small support system was one of the harder parts of getting started, “When you’re an immigrant, most of your family is back home. When you’re struggling with the ups and downs of business, there isn’t a huge physical support system. Most of the people I would lean on for resources or guidance are halfway across the world.”
