A Quick Taste of Curry
Vail Fucci

If you’re into Indian food, then you probably understand how time-consuming it can be to cook. With multitudes of steps and ingredients to handle, it can quickly become an endurance run for many unseasoned chefs. But what if I told you there was an easier way?

Traveling through the aisles of Keene’s local international market, your eye may catch the name Kay’s Curries somewhere on a shelf. These ready-to-cook meals take the difficulty out of the equation, boiling the process of curry down to 3 easy steps, and allowing for more time to handle the other things in your life. Pretty convenient right?

